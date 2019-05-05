Sharpened defence, impressive punch resistance, and elite counter attacks: Canelo Alvarez romps to big win over Danny Jacobs to retain his boxing titles

caption Saul “Canelo” Alvarez beat and bruised Danny Jacobs on Saturday. source Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez just beat Danny Jacobs in Las Vegas.

The two fighters vied for three major middleweight world championship titles, which Canelo left the ring with after a bruising decision win.

Victory sees Canelo’s record lifted to 52 wins against one loss and two draws, with 35 wins by knockout. He has not lost since his 2013 defeat to Floyd Mayweather, winning 11 in a row.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez just romped to a bruising win over Danny Jacobs in Las Vegas.

Canelo exhibited a sharpened defence, impressive punch resistance, and elite counter attacks at various points throughout the 12-round duel on Saturday, as recognized by the ringside judges who rewarded the Mexican fighter with a unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, and 115-113).

