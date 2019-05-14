2 tons of lobster, 8,000 fresh roses, and 18,000 bottles of wine: A Cannes hotel reveals what goes into hosting the glamorous, celeb-filled film festival

caption The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14. source Denis Makarenko/Getty Images

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival began today – celebrities will congregate in the French Riviera for 12 days to celebrate film debuts and deals.

Hotel Barrière Le Majestic, a luxury hotel that hosts opening and closing events for the festival and serves as a place to stay for the stars, shared what’s involved behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival.

It takes at least 100,000 pounds of food and $347,000 to cater to the stars – but that’s only the beginning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14. Every May, Hollywood’s elite head to the French Riviera for the glamorous 12-day event rife with parties, film debuts, and film deals.

But what really goes on behind the scenes? We talked to Hotel Barrière Le Majestic, a luxury hotel in Cannes, to find out. Since 1946, when the festival’s founder, François André, hand-selected the hotel as an event hotspot, Hotel Barrière Le Majestic has hosted opening and closing events for the Cannes Film Festival and served as a place to stay for film stars attending the festival.

The luxury hotel shared exactly what it takes to host the stars during the festival – and apparently, it needs to double its staff to handle all the tasks involved. That includes preparing a minimum of nearly 100,000 pounds of food and serving nearly 19,000 bottles of wine and champagne.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind the scenes during the Cannes Film Festival. All budgets are approximations:

Majestic’s staff numbers increase by 100% from 350 to 700

from to 8,000 fresh roses are placed in guestrooms ( $32,000 )

fresh roses are placed in guestrooms ( ) 14,000 towels and 15,000 sheets are changed

towels and sheets are changed 6,000 items of clothing are cleaned or pressed

items of clothing are cleaned or pressed 770 pounds of foie gras ( $38,500 ), 110 pounds of caviar ( $132,000 ), 40 tons of fruit and vegetables, 3 tons of fish, 2 tons of lobster ( $48,000 ), and 1,760 pounds of crayfish will be consumed

of foie gras ( ), of caviar ( ), of fruit and vegetables, of fish, of lobster ( ), and of crayfish will be consumed 550 pounds of chocolate ( $16,500 ) and 20,000 macaroons ( $80,000 ) will be consumed

of chocolate ( ) and macaroons ( ) will be consumed 25,000 meals will be prepared

meals will be prepared 18,500 bottles of wine, half of which are Champagne, will be uncorked

That’s a minimum of $347,000 on festival-related costs, $315,000 of which covers dining alone. Catering to the stars ultimately requires a lot of hands, a lot of money, and a lot of food.