The 19 best looks celebrities have worn to the Cannes Film Festival of all time

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. source Venturelli/Getty Images

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival is held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France to showcase upcoming films. The invitation-only event is typically attended by A-list stars and media executives, and has a long history dating back to 1946 when the first full festival was held.

While films are the main focus of the festival, fashion also plays a big role. In previous years, celebrities from Blake Lively to Kendall Jenner have attended the festival wearing glamorous gowns. Other stars, such as Kristen Stewart, have also shown up in menswear. And before them, actors like Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield stole the show with their ensembles.

Below, take a look back at some of the best outfits worn to the Cannes Film Festival throughout its history.

In 1958, actress Jayne Mansfield arrived at the festival wearing a dress with spaghetti straps.

caption Jayne Mansfield at the 1958 Cannes Film Festival. source Keystone/StringerGetty Images

Her dress featured a simple print, and was accessorized with a fur shawl. She also donned cherry-shaped earrings and short sandal heels.

Actress Sophia Loren stole the show in 1959.

caption Sophia Loren at the 1959 Cannes Film Festival. source Keystone-France/Getty Images

She wore a voluminous, scoop-neck dress with a black band around the waist. She also accessorized with a diamond necklace.

Bianca Jagger helped to start the “naked” trend at the 1975 event.

caption Bianca Jagger at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival. source Gilbert TOURTE/Getty Images

Her dress featured a sheer bodice with a leaf print, as well as a black skirt. To complete the look, Jagger wore a velvet beret.

Princess Diana made a royal entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

caption Princess Diana at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

She wore a blue strapless gown with a matching stole to the event.

In 1999, Salma Hayek wore a two-piece ensemble to the festival.

caption Salma Hayek at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival. source Ron Davis/Getty Images

She donned an off-white tank top with gold sparkles, matching skirt, and a shawl that she draped around her arms.

Eva Longoria chose to wear an elegant white gown with a single strap in 2008.

caption Eva Longoria at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. source Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

She wore the ruffled gown to the premiere of “Kung Fu Panda.”

Penelope Cruz arrived at the 2009 festival wearing a purple dress with draped sleeves.

caption Penelope Cruz at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her strapless dress also had sparkling details and a short train.

Naomi Campbell dazzled on the red carpet in 2010.

caption Naomi Campbell at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. source Mike Marsland/Getty Images

While attending the “Biutiful” premiere, the model wore a halter-style dress with stripes of brown, white, and gold sequins.

Zoe Saldana rocked a red-and-white strapless dress at the “The Tree Of Life” premiere in 2011.

caption Zoe Saldana at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She paired the look with simple white heels and a colorful bracelet.

In 2012, Jessica Chastain sparkled on the red carpet in a gold gown.

caption Jessica Chastain at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chastain completed the look with dangling earrings and a pulled-back hairstyle.

Model Liu Wen attended the 2013 festival wearing an eye-catching blue gown.

caption Liu Wen at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. source Venturelli/Getty Images

Her strapless gown had a sheer skirt and featured a long train. She wore the ensemble while at the premiere of “All Is Lost.”

Blake Lively wore a sparkling semi-sheer dress with pockets to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

caption Blake Lively at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She also carried a sheer shawl into the premiere of “Mr. Turner.”

Lupita Nyong’o opted for a bold dress with a flowing skirt in 2015.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. source Venturelli/Getty Images

Her dress also had a plunging neckline, a short cape across her back, and pink flower embellishments attached to the shoulders and waistline.

In 2016, Bella Hadid wore a daring red gown while viewing “The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue).”

caption Bella Hadid at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Her gown featured a thigh-high slit and plunging bodice. She completed the look with an updo hairstyle and tall black heels.

Model Jourdan Dunn looked like a princess at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

caption Jourdan Dunn at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

She attended a screening of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” while wearing a nude ball gown with floral details.

Winnie Harlow also attended in 2017, wearing a structured ball gown.

caption Winnie Harlow at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She wore the stunning blue dress to a screening of “Loveless (Nelyubov).”

Kendall Jenner looked glamorous in a sheer gown with a plunging neckline at the 2018 festival.

caption Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She wore the white dress with ruffle detailing at a screening for “Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil).”

Read more: The 20 best looks from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Also in 2018, Kristen Stewart broke red-carpet rules with her menswear look.

caption Kristen Stewart at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

While attending a screening of “Knife + Heart (Un Couteau Dans Le Couer),” Stewart donned a long suit jacket, sparkling trousers, and black loafers.

Her footwear technically broke a rule on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet; the festival has required women to wear heels at the event. Stewart also protested the policy by taking off her heels on the Cannes red carpet before a screening of “BlacKkKlansman” that same year.

Elle Fanning turned heads with a cream-colored gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

caption Elle Fanning at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

The actress looked radiant in her gown, which featured a purple flower detail attached to the bodice, and a long cape that cascaded down the back. She wore the look to attend a screening of “The Dead Don’t Die.”