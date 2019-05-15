The 19 best looks celebrities have worn to the Cannes Film Festival of all time

- source

- The 2019 Cannes Film Festival is taking place from Tuesday, May 14, to Saturday, May 25, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.
- A-list stars are expected to attend and preview upcoming films.
- In past years, celebrities such as Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid have attended the festival wearing showstopping gowns.
- Kristen Stewart also stood out when she arrived wearing an eye-catching menswear ensemble.
Each year, the Cannes Film Festival is held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France to showcase upcoming films. The invitation-only event is typically attended by A-list stars and media executives, and has a long history dating back to 1946 when the first full festival was held.
While films are the main focus of the festival, fashion also plays a big role. In previous years, celebrities from Blake Lively to Kendall Jenner have attended the festival wearing glamorous gowns. Other stars, such as Kristen Stewart, have also shown up in menswear. And before them, actors like Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield stole the show with their ensembles.
Below, take a look back at some of the best outfits worn to the Cannes Film Festival throughout its history.
In 1958, actress Jayne Mansfield arrived at the festival wearing a dress with spaghetti straps.

Her dress featured a simple print, and was accessorized with a fur shawl. She also donned cherry-shaped earrings and short sandal heels.
Actress Sophia Loren stole the show in 1959.

She wore a voluminous, scoop-neck dress with a black band around the waist. She also accessorized with a diamond necklace.
Bianca Jagger helped to start the “naked” trend at the 1975 event.

Her dress featured a sheer bodice with a leaf print, as well as a black skirt. To complete the look, Jagger wore a velvet beret.
Princess Diana made a royal entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

She wore a blue strapless gown with a matching stole to the event.
In 1999, Salma Hayek wore a two-piece ensemble to the festival.

She donned an off-white tank top with gold sparkles, matching skirt, and a shawl that she draped around her arms.
Eva Longoria chose to wear an elegant white gown with a single strap in 2008.

She wore the ruffled gown to the premiere of “Kung Fu Panda.”
Penelope Cruz arrived at the 2009 festival wearing a purple dress with draped sleeves.

Her strapless dress also had sparkling details and a short train.
Naomi Campbell dazzled on the red carpet in 2010.

While attending the “Biutiful” premiere, the model wore a halter-style dress with stripes of brown, white, and gold sequins.
Zoe Saldana rocked a red-and-white strapless dress at the “The Tree Of Life” premiere in 2011.

She paired the look with simple white heels and a colorful bracelet.
In 2012, Jessica Chastain sparkled on the red carpet in a gold gown.

Chastain completed the look with dangling earrings and a pulled-back hairstyle.
Model Liu Wen attended the 2013 festival wearing an eye-catching blue gown.

Her strapless gown had a sheer skirt and featured a long train. She wore the ensemble while at the premiere of “All Is Lost.”
Blake Lively wore a sparkling semi-sheer dress with pockets to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

She also carried a sheer shawl into the premiere of “Mr. Turner.”
Lupita Nyong’o opted for a bold dress with a flowing skirt in 2015.

Her dress also had a plunging neckline, a short cape across her back, and pink flower embellishments attached to the shoulders and waistline.
In 2016, Bella Hadid wore a daring red gown while viewing “The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue).”

Her gown featured a thigh-high slit and plunging bodice. She completed the look with an updo hairstyle and tall black heels.
Model Jourdan Dunn looked like a princess at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

She attended a screening of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” while wearing a nude ball gown with floral details.
Winnie Harlow also attended in 2017, wearing a structured ball gown.

She wore the stunning blue dress to a screening of “Loveless (Nelyubov).”
Kendall Jenner looked glamorous in a sheer gown with a plunging neckline at the 2018 festival.

She wore the white dress with ruffle detailing at a screening for “Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil).”
Also in 2018, Kristen Stewart broke red-carpet rules with her menswear look.

While attending a screening of “Knife + Heart (Un Couteau Dans Le Couer),” Stewart donned a long suit jacket, sparkling trousers, and black loafers.
Her footwear technically broke a rule on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet; the festival has required women to wear heels at the event. Stewart also protested the policy by taking off her heels on the Cannes red carpet before a screening of “BlacKkKlansman” that same year.
Elle Fanning turned heads with a cream-colored gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress looked radiant in her gown, which featured a purple flower detail attached to the bodice, and a long cape that cascaded down the back. She wore the look to attend a screening of “The Dead Don’t Die.”