caption Stars like Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/George Pimentel/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

The Met Gala may be over, but the Cannes Film Festival is here to provide even more stunning red-carpet looks. This year’s festival started on Tuesday, May 14, and runs through Saturday, May 25.

Each year, the almost two-week long festival sees several celebrities arrive in some of the most talked-about outfits of the year. Last year’s event featured head-turning ensembles from the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Bella Hadid, and this year’s festival has already been just as exciting.

From Selena Gomez’s Louis Vuitton ensemble to Tilda Swinton’s statement silver dress, here are the best looks from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival so far.

Selena Gomez made her grand return to the red carpet in a design by Louis Vuitton.

caption Selena Gomez attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She paired a white crop top with high-waisted skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Read more: 27 photos that show how Selena Gomez’s style has evolved through the years

She later changed into an off-the-shoulder white minidress by Louis Vuitton.

caption Selena Gomez attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

She kept the metallic Jimmy Choo heels and Bvlgari necklace she wore earlier in the day.

Gomez opted for a navy-blue ensemble for her second day of the festival.

caption Selena Gomez attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

She paired a button-up crop top with matching wide-leg trousers.

Read more: Selena Gomez made her grand return to the red carpet in 3 wildly different outfits

Julianne Moore turned heads in an emerald-green gown.

caption Julianne Moore attends 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder gown featured sheer sleeves that extended out into a flowing caped train.

Tilda Swinton sparkled as she made her way down the red carpet.

caption Tilda Swinton attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

She wore a shimmering silver floor-length dress with long sleeves.

Eva Longoria arrived in a design by Alberta Ferretti.

caption Eva Longoria attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Her blush pink gown featured an asymmetrical design with sparkly sequins and a thigh-high slit.

Romee Strijd walked the carpet in a semi-sheer dress.

caption Romee Strijd attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Her gown featured lace detailing and a plunging neckline.

Elle Fanning hit the carpet in an elegant peach gown by Gucci.

caption Elle Fanning attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

The design featured structured shoulders and a purple flower detail at the waist.

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a sweeping white gown.

caption Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The semi-sheer gown featured a thigh-high slit and feathered detail at the waist.

Singer Jessica Jung arrived in a billowing ball gown.

caption Jessica Jung attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Her gown featured a mirrored design on the bodice and furry trim on the voluminous skirt.

Izabel Goulart went for a bold purple dress with cutouts at the waist.

caption Izabel Goulart attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She paired the dress with matching purple earrings.

Actor Natalia Janoszek matched the red carpet in a voluminous ball gown.

caption Natalia Janoszek attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She completed the look with a matching red clutch.

Moore made another appearance in a chic black dress.

caption Julianne Moore attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Moore’s gown featured a caped shoulder overlay with an eye-catching white pattern.

Amber Heard sparkled in a long-sleeve gown with a thigh-high slit.

caption Amber Heard attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

She paired the semi-sheer dress with an oversized brown belt.

Ambrosio walked the carpet in another eye-catching look.

caption Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She wore a red draped gown with a flowing cape attached at the sleeves.

Nadege Beausson Diagne wore a sparkly gold gown with a coordinating cluch.

caption Nadege Beausson Diagne attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The actor twirled as she made her way into a screening for “Les Misérables.”

Fanning made another appearance on the carpet in a colorful floral print.

caption Elle Fanning attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

She wore a flowy gown with puffy sleeves to attend a screening of “Les Misérables.”

Read more:

The 20 best looks from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The 45 best – and worst – looks from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

The 65 most daring dresses celebrities have ever worn