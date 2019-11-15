Cannondale’s new commuter bike is one of the most comfortable and lightweight bikes I’ve ever used — I’ve already logged more than 100 miles in 3 months

source James Brains/Business Insider

A high-quality commuter bicycle should be lightweight, easy to ride on both short and long trips, and require minimal maintenance.

I like the Cannondale Treadwell 2 Bike because its lightweight frame makes it easy to transport, the saddle offers a comfortable ride, and it pairs with the Cannondale app to show speed, distance traveled, and even maintenance reminders.

Though it’s in the middle of the pack price-wise (currently $750 on REI), the Treadwell 2 comes with REI’s 100% satisfaction guarantee and the frame is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Biking to work, school, or to run errands is better for your health and the environment than driving a car. But not all bikes are the same.

A bike with the right geometry for your body, a comfortable seat, and smooth shifting and braking is a must for an enjoyable commuting experience. If your bicycle isn’t right for you, you may start reaching for the car keys instead of your bike helmet.

I’ve tested a variety of bikes and even wrote a guide to the best commuter bikes, but the Cannondale Treadwell 2 is one of the most comfortable, lightweight, and attractive bicycles I’ve tried. Here’s why this new model from one of the top names in cycling is a smart choice for commuters.

Specs

There are six models in the Treadwell hybrid bike product line, each with their own set of unique features.

The Treadwell EQ is the high-end option and comes outfitted with fenders and a front basket. The Treadwell 3 is the bargain option and only has seven speeds instead of the none speeds found on the EQ and 2 versions. The EQ, 2, and 3 each have a “Remixte” style, which features a step-through top tube.

I tested Treadwell 2 with the straight top tube. Here are some of the specs:

Frame material: Aluminum (SmartForm C3 Alloy)

Brakes: Tekro HD-R280 hydraulic disc

Shifters and rear derailleur: MicroSHIFT Advent

Rims: Cannondale, double-wall, 32h

Tires: Maxxis DTR-1, 650b x 47mm

Wheel size: 650b

Weight: 26 pounds (for the medium)

For the full list of specs, visit the product page at REI.

The bike comes in small, medium, and large. The standover height is the best metric for determining which size is right for your height and you’ll want that to be one inch less than your inseam. With the Treadwell 2, the small has a standover height of 26.2 inches, the medium is 27.9 inches, and the large is 29.4 inches. I’m 6 feet tall and have an inseam of about 30 inches, so I went with the large, which worked great.

As with everything you buy from REI, you’re covered by its 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Under this policy, you can return or replace the bike within one year of purchase if you’re not satisfied. Additionally, Cannondale offers a substantial warranty that varies for different components, but the frame is covered for the lifetime of the original owner.

Set-up process

One of the unique features with Cannondale is that it won’t send bikes to you directly. Instead, it sends the bike to official retail dealers like REI so professionals can properly assemble the bike, ensure that its adjusted right for your height, and go over its main features. Additionally, you get a free tune-up at your REI store within six months of purchase or 20 hours of use, whichever comes first.

I don’t have an REI nearby so Cannondale sent the bike to my favorite local shop, Spin Bicycle Shop, and the team put it together for me.

What makes the bicycle stand out

source James Brains/Business Insider

I’ve put in more than 100 miles on the Treadwell 2 on roadways and bike paths throughout Lansing, Michigan, where I live. Since I work from home, I don’t commute as much as I used to but I still like to bike when running errands or meeting up with friends. These two- or three-mile jaunts were the majority of my trips, though I’ve also used the Treadwell 2 on longer rides more than 10 miles.

When I first rode the Treadwell 2 home from the bike shop, I was immediately struck by how comfortable the seat was. The saddle didn’t cause me any discomfort, and I like that the geometry allowed me to sit fairly upright as opposed to leaning forward. It was a much better experience for my six-foot-tall frame.

Whenever I ride around town, I get a lot of compliments on the appearance of the bike too. The front of the frame is pink and fades to navy blue in the back.

I keep my bikes in my basement so I have to carry them up and down the stairs whenever I use them. My electric bikes require some muscle and even my other hybrids can feel hefty after a long ride. But at 26 pounds, the Treadwell 2 always feels as light as a feather and each time I carry it, I’m struck by how light it is. Of course, this isn’t going to be lightweight or easy to carry for everyone but in my opinion, it’s a reasonable weight given how often I have to carry it to my basement.

The frame is also compact enough to fit easily through standard doorways, though the handlebars are a bit wide so you may need to turn them slightly to get through tight squeezes. Overall, this bike is a convenient option for big-city commuters who live in walk-up apartments.

The Maxxis DTR-1 tires don’t have the knobs you might find on a mountain bike for traction. Instead, they’re designed more for speed with a low-profile tread, which is common for commuter bikes. Consequently, you might want to be careful when biking on rainy days or if you have to ride on loose gravel. I personally didn’t have any traction issues while testing the Treadwell 2, but if traction is a concern, you can always switch out the tires for something more heavy-duty. REI can help you with this.

As an honorary commuter, I appreciated how smoothly the gears shifted when I was riding the bike. I would often forget to downshift as I come to a stop so when I try to start up again, I’d need to downshift so I can pedal more easily. Many shifters don’t like this and will either take their time changing gears or pop the chain off completely. The Treadwell 2 never had these problems, changing gears was as smooth as could be.

The hydraulic disc brakes were also responsive but not aggressive. With other bikes, I’ve gone flying over the handlebars when trying to stop quickly (which is why you should always wear a helmet!) but this was not the case when I needed to “slam” on the brakes with the Treadwell 2 when a car pulled out in front of me one time.

One of the coolest features of the Treadwell is the Cannondale app. It pairs seamlessly with the wheel sensor to track my speed and distance traveled. I compared the numbers with those produced by my Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch and found the Cannondale app numbers were accurate and more responsive to changes in speed. The app also keeps track of my activity and maintenance history.

Cons to consider

The Cannondale Treadwell 2 is designed to be a commuter bike; that’s why it’s so lightweight and compact.

As such, I wish it came with accessories that you’d need for commuting, such as racks and fenders. If you’re interested in a more commuter-friendly bike and have a slightly bigger budget, the Treadwell EQ comes with full-coverage fenders and a front rack for $200 more.

The bottom line

After reviewing the Treadwell 2, I’d say it’s an outstanding bike for commuters. It’s lightweight, comfortable to ride, and the easy-to-use app makes the experience much sweeter. But is this the best bike you can get for $750?

Should you buy it?

I’ve tested several bikes from an array of manufacturers, so I’d say $750 is a reasonable price for a hybrid commuter bike. If you’re looking to keep your car in the garage more often and want to enjoy the health benefits of cycling, this is an outstanding option.

The Cannondale app is also really convenient and makes tracking your maintenance schedule effortless. Combined with REI’s excellent customer service and 100% guarantee, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better solution at this price point.

Which model should you get?

If you plan on riding your bike to work even when roads are wet and need a rack for carrying your sundries, the Treadwell EQ is a financially smart choice. It comes with fenders and a rack, so you can skip the hassle and extra cost of buying them separately.

If you don’t need or want those accessories, save yourself the $200 and go with the Treadwell 2.

If you are okay with seven speeds instead of nine, the Treadwell 3 is a solid choice; it’s also $115 cheaper than the 2. Most cyclists won’t notice much of a difference between seven and nine speeds anyway.

What are your alternatives?

I have the CTY 2.1 hybrid bike from REI’s bike brand Co-op Cycles, and I love it. It costs the same as the Treadwell 2 but has a suspension fork that allows you to lock-out when riding on smooth surfaces and has 24 speeds. I prefer the CTY 2.1 on longer rides that are over 10 miles because I’m able to go at faster speeds. You can read my full review here.

You might also want to consider an electric bike. I’m currently testing and loving the Electra Townie Go! 7D, which is also available at REI. It’s twice the price of the Treadwell 2, but it’s nice to have some electrical assist on long rides or when you’re going up steep hills.

For more alternatives, check out our guide to the best commuter bikes.

Overall, with its comfortable ride and lightweight design, the Cannondale Treadwell 2 is an excellent commuter bike and I’d strongly recommend giving it a try.

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable saddle, outstanding app that keeps track of your maintenance and ride details, 100% satisfaction guarantee, lifetime warranty on frame

Cons: Fenders and rack aren’t included