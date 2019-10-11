Canon Launches Singapore’s first Cloud-Based Video Analytics Service

Agent Vi’s AI-powered Video Analytics SaaS to Provide Enhanced Surveillance and Security to Singapore Customers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 October 2019 – Canon today announced a partnership with Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi™), the leading global provider of video analytics solutions, to launch the first AI-powered cloud-based video analytics service in Singapore. The partnership with Agent Vi will enhance Canon’s suite of network visual solutions, offering businesses seamless connectivity with maximum productivity and reduced costs.

Customers in Singapore are the first and only in Asia to experience innoVi, Agent Vi’s cutting-edge AI-powered video analytics Software as a Service (SaaS) on their existing surveillance cameras. The service is offered on a monthly subscription basis, saving customers from investing in any upfront capital costs or having to purchase dedicated equipment.

innoVi is a centrally-managed video analytics solution powered by cutting-edge Deep Learning technology that enables unparalleled detection accuracy. Its algorithms actively and continuously learn how to categorize objects with precision, allowing innoVi to distinguish between people, vehicles and static objects. innoVi is able to transform any ONVIF / RTSP fixed IP camera into an intelligent video device, uncovering otherwise hidden incidents, insights and information.

Being fully automated, the solution minimises the need for 24-hour monitoring and eliminates the chance of human error. The product is designed to meet the needs of companies requiring video analytics with a simple and easy-to-maintain setup such as hotels, condominium security and healthcare facilities. Subscription to the service starts at only $137 per month with no upfront costs.

“We are always looking for ways to help our customers improve and streamline their processes, and are delighted that this partnership with Agent Vi enables us to be the first to introduce cloud-based video analytics to Singapore,” said Edwin Teoh, Head of Marketing, Singapore Operations, Canon Singapore. “Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative encourages businesses to harness the power of AI, data analytics and cloud computing as transformative business tools, and this offering cements our commitment to helping companies as they move forward in these areas.”

Itsik Kattan, CEO of Agent Vi, said: “The strategic partnership with Canon Singapore will allow Canon’s customers to effortlessly benefit from a centrally hosted video analytics SaaS solution, to enhance their security, safety and operational needs, with no upfront capital costs,” Kattan added, “We are proud to harness our innovative solutions to Canon’s forward-thinking strategy and jointly bring to market a unique solution that will serve thousands of new customers in Singapore, and expand from there to additional regions served by Canon.”





About Canon Singapore Pte Ltd

Canon is a global leader in photographic and digital imaging solutions. Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the headquarters for South & Southeast Asia driving sales, marketing and service strategies. Besides handling the domestic market, the company covers 22 other countries and regions including subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The parent company Canon Inc. has a global network of more than 300 companies and employs close to 200,000 people worldwide. Canon is guided by its kyosei philosophy that focuses on living and working together for the common good.





About Agent Video Intelligence

Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi™) is the leading global provider of open architecture, video analytics solutions. Agent Vi’s comprehensive video analytics offering includes software products for on-premise installations as well as cloud-based SaaS, with capabilities ranging from real-time video analysis and alerts to video search and business intelligence applications. The solutions are fully integrated with a range of 3rd party cameras, encoders, video management systems and alarm automation software. For more information: www.agentvi.com