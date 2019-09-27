The company behind the world’s first subscription-based electric vehicle says it’s so good, it will lead to a ‘post-SUV era’

source Canoo

Canoo has unveiled what it says will be the world’s first subscription-only electric vehicle, which is set to be launch by 2021.

The vehicle can seat seven people and has an interior that was designed to look more like a living room sofa than actual car seats.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Canoo, a Los Angeles-based company, has unveiled its eponymous flagship vehicle: the world’s first subscription-only electric vehicle.

The carmaker decided to make their vehicles a one-month payment subscription service in order to “free its customers from the burden of ownership,” according to the company. The subscription prices include registration, maintenance, insurance, and charging.

The company describes the car, which can seat up to seven people, as an “urban loft on wheels” with seats that look more like a sofa than traditional car seats.

Read more: Audi created an autonomous off-roader that uses flying drones to illuminate the road instead of headlights

The car’s non-driving features, such as navigation, music, and heating, can be controlled by the user’s smartphone. And instead of having the traditional hardware connection between the steering wheel and the road wheels, it uses a method that directs the car via electric signals. This allows for the future potential of autonomous driving without the steering wheel physically moving.

“We believe that the potential of [electric vehicle] architecture can enable a post-SUV era that addresses the ever-growing desire for space and value,” said Ulrich Kranz, Canoo’s chief executive.

“We promised a truly different approach for EVs, and our Canoo proves that we can deliver on that vision.”

Take a look at the car, which is set to launch by 2021:

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that creates the eponymous electric vehicles.

source Canoo

The company unveiled its flagship vehicle on Tuesday.

source Canoo

The Canoo is the world’s first subscription-only electric vehicle, the company says.

source Canoo

“We believe that the potential of EV architecture can enable a post-SUV era that addresses the ever-growing desire for space and value,” said Ulrich Kranz, the company’s CEO said.

source Canoo

“We promised a truly different approach for EVs, and our Canoo proves that we can deliver on that vision.”

source Canoo

Canoo aims to “free its customers from the burden of ownership” by making the subscription a one-month payment that has no set end date, according to the company.

source Canoo

Subscription prices include registration, maintenance, insurance, and charging.

source Canoo

The car is “perfect” for city dwellers, according to the company.

source Canoo

It can seat up to seven people.

source Canoo

The company describes the car as an “urban loft on wheels” with seats that look more like furniture, like a sofa, than traditional car seats.

source Canoo

There is one permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.

source Canoo

The vehicle has a 300 horsepower.

source Canoo

The 80 kWh battery gives the Canoo a 250-mile range.

source Canoo

The car has an electronically limited top speed of 125 mph.

source Canoo

It can charge up to 80% in 28 minutes using a DC fast charger.

source Canoo

Canoo can use the heat generated by the powertrain to heat the cabin.

source Canoo

“We implemented the Bauhaus philosophy, which is centered around minimalism and functionality, and started with the reduction to the absolute minimal need,” Canoo’s head of design Richard Kim said in a prepared statement.

source Canoo

“Cars always have been designed to convey a certain image and emotion; however, we chose to completely rethink car design and focus on what future users will actually need. Thus, we came up with this loft-inspired vehicle.”

source Canoo

Non-driving amenities, such as navigation, music, and heating, can be controlled by the user’s smartphone.

source Canoo

Canoo created a “skateboard” architecture for the car that holds the batteries and electric drivetrain under the car’s cabin, which the company claims allows for more efficient production, costs, and interior space.

source Canoo

There are seven cameras, five radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors that allow the car to use “deep learning algorithms” and sensor data to improve safety and help with actions such as parking.

source Canoo

The car doesn’t have any hardware connection between the steering wheel and the road wheels.

source Canoo

Instead, the car steers by electric signals, allowing for the future potential of autonomous driving.

source Canoo

“In my 30 years experience, I have never seen so many quality achievements in such a short time,” Kranz said.

source Canoo

Canoo plans on launching its flagship car by 2021.