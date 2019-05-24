Can’t get enough of White Rabbit? Now you can smell like the milk candy with its sweet new line of beauty products

The White Rabbit candy brand has partnered Chinese fragrance and perfume store Scent Library. TMall

After putting White Rabbit candy into ice cream, bubble tea and even coffee, you’d think people would eventually grow tired of the milky sweet – well, apparently not.

In the latest of strange collaborations, the White Rabbit candy brand has partnered Chinese fragrance and perfume store Scent Library to launch a new line of beauty products ranging from perfumes to body lotion.

Manufactured by Shanghai Guan Sheng Yuan Food, the candy’s distinct milky scent is infused into the five products that are currently being sold on Chinese e-commerce site TMall.

Here’s what’s being sold:

The White Rabbit shower cream costs RMB65 (S$13) for a 295ml bottle.

There’s a matching body lotion going for RMB75 for a 295ml bottle.

For those who want to carry a more long-lasting smell, the White Rabbit perfume fragrance comes in two sizes, 15ml and 50ml, costing RMB45 and RMB85 respectively.

A 30ml tube of White Rabbit hand cream costs RMB30.

Beauty products aside, there’s even a White Rabbit car fragrance diffuser that costs RMB106 for those who want to sweeten up a road trip.

Customers who have received the products seem to be satisfied with it as all five of them have a 4.9 product rating out of five on TMall.

