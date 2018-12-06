Capillary Technologies hosts #ready18′ summit in Singapore, empowering brands and businesses to be ‘Consumer-ready’

SINGAPORE – ACN Newswire – Dec 6, 2018 – Capillary Technologies, one of Asia’s leading Omnichannel CRM and E-commerce Solutions Providers, hosted its technology-focused conference in Singapore. Dubbed #ready2018, the event aimed to empower business leaders with the latest business strategies to be consumer-ready, and uncover how technology is fundamentally transforming e-commerce, startup and retail ecosystems in Southeast Asia (SEA).



Over 200 business owners, CXOs and startups graced the event with Capillary Technologies leading the way by enabling the digital transformation of businesses – showing them how the internet could make life quicker, more comfortable and better.



SEA’s 300+ million-strong internet users are set to grow to over 400 million by 2020, and its internet economy is projected to be worth US$200 billion by 2025. With more than 70 million new internet users since 2015, the region is now poised with greater digital disruption, SEA’s internet users are the epitome of the omnichannel consumer, buoyed by ever-evolving mobile technology consumption and offline to online transactions, there is no dearth of opportunities for them and the businesses that depend on them.



Hot on the heels of this digital gold-rush, #ready18’s conference discussed the various aspects that would enhance the consumer and digital readiness of brands. Through various insightful sessions by leaders from companies like Nielsen, Twitter and Google, the event captured the need for the brands to re-engineer their consumer strategy and ways in which they can create a growth mindset within the company. The sessions also recognised that technology has been a big disrupter in many sectors and how business can use technology to their aid.



The rising internet penetration has led to an unprecedented growth of the digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Nielsen research the APAC consumers spend approximately 6.5 hours online every day and 98% of them have made online purchase, with fashion and travel claiming the highest share of wallet. Millennial consumers have a very unique perspective, and brands need to understand them better in order to tap the immense business potential that they bring. They are hyper-connected and their consumption and recall of the content is faster. It is imperative for brands to identify the most suitable channels to reach out to this audience and align their strategy to what resonates with them.



“It was great to see our attendees so keen and enthusiastic in the exploring the opportunities that digital technology has to offer,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. “#ready18 brought together business leaders who are at the forefront of the changes affecting the future of commerce and the conference provided a valuable backdrop for us to discuss critical issues, such as the importance of digital for enhancing consumer loyalty and the challenge of eliminating the cost and complexities of digital transformation. The insights and discussions garnered at over the course of one day reflected the defining developments we see emerging from the continually evolving digital landscape.”



Attendees were able to brush up on their knowledge of the best omnichannel solutions in the market via interactive exhibits curated by Amazon Web Services, Mindtree and Cloudcherry. Learners were also joined by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, COO of Capillary Technologies who was on hand to present an exclusive masterclass on loyalty and CRM excellence.



Aneesh added: “We wanted to showcase that digital transformation is seamless and easy for adoption and more importantly, how it could change their businesses for the better. It was great to have our speakers help us spread the message and we thank them for the immense show of support. I’m personally looking forward to new advances in digital technology and can’t wait to showcase them next year at #ready19!”

#Ready2018 https://www.readyevent.co/