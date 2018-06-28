5 killed, several injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland

caption Police officers respond to an active shooter inside a city building in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., June 28, 2018. source REUTERS/Greg Savoy

Five people were killed and several were “gravely injured” in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Capital Gazette’s newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, police said.

One person is in custody, a city spokeswoman said.

Newsroom employees have been tweeting out details of the shooting, saying the gunman shot through a glass door and opened fire on employees.

Five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said Thursday.

One suspected shooter is in custody and being interviewed by police, Lt. Ryan Lashure of the Anne Arrundel County Police Department said.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” one of the newspaper’s reporters, Phil Davis, tweeted. He added that he was safe and was waiting to be interviewed by police.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he added.

What we know about the shooter and victims

Authorities also said they don’t yet know a motive.

“At this point, we’re still talking to the individual, we’re engaging with the individual,” Lashure said.

A shotgun was involved in the shooting, ABC7 reported, though authorities said they couldn’t confirm that.

The local NBC affiliate WBAL reported that authorities had found a suspicious package, and bomb squads were responding.

Agents from the Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the scene, the agency tweeted.

An intern for the newspaper, Anthony Messenger, tweeted that there was an active shooter and pleaded for help. He later tweeted that a colleague had been shot.

Capital Gazette journalists Joshua McKarrow and Danielle Ohl tweeted that Davis and Messenger were safe, as were several other colleagues named Chase Cook, Pat Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, Selene San Felice, and Rick Hutzell.

One newsroom employee named Rachael Pacella was taken to hospital with an injury, Ohl said.

Video from the Associated Press showed employees walking out of the building with their hands in the air.

Leaders react

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” adding that he was in contact with officials at the scene.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland tweeted that his heart was with the “families, friends, and loved ones of the victims” and that the violence must end. He also tweeted directly to Davis.

“Phil, I can’t imagine what you and the entire Capital Gazette team are going through right now,” he said. “Journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom while doing their jobs-this is not normal. Stay strong.”

President Donald Trump was also briefed on the shooting.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he tweeted. “Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.