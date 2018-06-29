Photos show how a deadly mass shooting unfolded at a local newspaper in Maryland

At least five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a mass shooting at the offices of a local newspapers in Annaapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

Police have a suspect in custody, identified as a man in his late 30s.

At least five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

The suspected gunman, a white male male believed to be in his late 30s, was taken into custody. Police have yet to determine a motive and the suspect has reportedly been uncooperative.

Here’s how the incident unfolded, based on what we know so far:

Phil Davis, a reporter with the Capital Gazette, tweeted that a gunman “shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Davis added.

In addition to Davis, a summer intern for the newspaper also called for help on Twitter: “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us,” intern Anthony Messenger wrote.

Police officers responded to the incident within 60 seconds, law-enforcement officials said.

Police say around 170 people were rescued from the building.

caption Police gather after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper, killing at least five people and injuring several others in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The suspect, a white male man believed to be in his late 30s, was taken into custody by law-enforcement officials.

The suspect was found hiding under a desk and surrendered, according to law-enforcement officials.

A “long gun” was found nearby the suspect and smoke bombs or flash bangs were found in his backpack, a law-enforcement official told CBS News.

The suspect reportedly refused to cooperate with law-enforcement officials.

caption Special tactical police gather after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper, killing at least five people and injuring several others in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The suspected gunman reportedly had no identification on his person when police took him into custody.

In the process of trying to identify him, police discovered he had mutilated his fingertips in an attempt to stall investigators, according to The Associated Press and CBS News.

Police were eventually able to identify the suspect using facial-recognition technology, according to multiple news reports.

According to CNN reporter Evan Pérez, the suspect has had previous interactions with some of the newspaper’s employees.

Following the shooting, the NYPD sent uniformed personnel to stand guard at several major news organizations “out of an abundance of caution.”

caption A member of the NYPD stands guard in front of ABC headquarters as they increase security in Manhattan at major media companies following a shooting today at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland on June 28, 2018 in New York City. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We are monitoring the reports from #Annapolis and have deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations around New York City. These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather a standard practice out of an abundance of caution. @NYPDCT pic.twitter.com/lHTL5gjvRf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2018

New York City Police Department officers stand outside the headquarters of The New York Times, June 28, 2018 in New York City.