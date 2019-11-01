Capital One is having an outage, and some customers can’t access their accounts

caption Capital One experienced an outage Friday. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capital One confirmed it was experiencing an outage via a tweet on Friday morning.

Friday is payday for many customers, but some were left without access to their accounts.

People took to Twitter to complain and call out the bank.

Capital One Bank confirmed it was having technical problems with a tweet from its customer service account Friday morning.

“Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. Customers will not be responsible for any fees associated with this issue. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience,” a spokesperson for the bank told Business Insider.

The bank had similar problems earlier this week. Early in the morning on October 28, it tweeted that the issue was resolved and that it was restoring services. Customers responded to that tweet this morning, asking if the problems were starting again.

Customers quickly took to Twitter to complain and ask for updates. Many were especially angry that they had to turn to Twitter to find news about their bank in the first place.

Many customers also mentioned that they were unhappy with the bank after a data breach of over 100 million customers’ data this summer. In August, some customers filed a class action lawsuit against the bank, alleging negligence in protecting their personal information.

The outage is ongoing. We’ll update this story with more updates as they come in.