After a Capital One data breach compromised 100 million card applications, here’s how to check your credit to see if your personal info is being used by someone else

caption Capital One will be notifying customers who were affected by this breach, but you can take proactive steps as well. source Shutterstock/Northfoto

Capital One reported that it was hit with a data breach in late March. The breach affected an estimated 100 million users in the US, and approximately 140,000 customers’ Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised.

The issuer said it will notify affected individuals and make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to anyone who has been compromised.

You don’t have to wait to hear from Capital One to take steps to put your mind at ease. You can check your credit score and get your credit report for free. This will allow you to see if your personal information has been used to open any fraudulent accounts and to identify any other suspicious activity.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This week, Capital One shared the news that approximately 100 million customers in the US and six million in Canada were affected by a data breach.

The breach compromised consumers and small businesses that applied for credit cards between 2005 and early 2019, and while Capital One said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised and that over 99% of Social Security numbers were not compromised, about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were revealed.

Capital One said it will notify affected customers and provide free credit monitoring and identity protection services to those whose information was compromised. But if you’re a Capital One customer wondering about the security of your personal information – or simply want to be on the safe side – you don’t need to wait to hear from the issuer to take steps of your own. Here’s how (and why) to check your credit score and get a credit report for free.

How to get your free credit score

Your credit score is a large factor in getting approved for mortgages, credit cards, loans, and more, so it’s an important number to keep tabs on even if you’re not worried about your personal information being compromised due to fraud or a data breach.

If you pay for a credit or identity theft monitoring service, this should be the first place you check, as a free credit score could be included in the service package.

If not, though, you don’t need to start paying a monthly fee just to check your credit score. The following websites offer free credit scores – all you have to do is sign up:

Credit Karma

Credit Sesame

Credit.com

Many credit card issuers also offer customers free credit scores, so check your online accounts to see if you’re entitled to this information.

Credit Karma is one of the most popular sources for obtaining a free credit score, and it provides your score from two of the three credit bureaus: TransUnion and Equifax.

Beyond simply looking at the number on your credit score, you should explore the associated information, such as active accounts and recent changes to your credit information. You’ll want to make sure there aren’t any new accounts you don’t recognize, or any sudden changes to your credit score that could indicate fraudulent activity.

See also: How to check your credit score for free

How to get your free credit report

Your credit report is a snapshot of all your financial activity, past and present, and it’s another important source to check to make sure nothing’s amiss. Your credit report includes all your past and current credit card accounts, along with any loans you have or have had, all your outstanding balances, and information on whether you’ve paid your bills late or on time.

Under federal law, all consumers are entitled to a free credit report once every 12 months. To request your report, go to AnnualCreditReport.com and fill out the online submission form. You’ll have the option of receiving a credit report from one of the three bureaus (Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion) or from all three. It’s best practice to review all three reports.

See also: How to get your credit report for free

What to do if something looks amiss

If your credit score or credit report turns up anything that looks unfamiliar – from an account you don’t recognize to a large balance you’re not responsible for – you’ll want to file a dispute. You can file a dispute directly from your online credit report, or by calling the respective credit bureau’s help line.

Other precautions to take

Whether or not Capital One notifies you that your information was compromised in this data breach, taking these additional precautions can help you stay on top of potential fraudulent activity,