Capital One was hacked and people on social media are slamming the bank’s response

By
Antonio Villas-Boas, Business Insider US
-

Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock

  • Capital One suffered a data breach that affected millions of its customers.
  • In a press release, Capital One used contradictory wording regarding the extent of the breach and what kind of information was hacked.
  • It said that “No bank account numbers or Social Security numbers were compromised,” but then it listed tens of thousands of bank account numbers and social security numbers that were compromised.
  • Twitter users pointed out the contradictory phrasing of Capital One’s statement, with some using humor.
One hundred million Americans and six million Canadians are affected in a recent Capital One data breach, where personal information, transaction data, credit card numbers, and social security numbers were hacked.

Capital One published a press release outlining the details of the breach. A specific part of press release’s wording surrounding the extent of the hack drew the most attention from Twitter users.

Specifically, the press release said:

cap one PR hack extent

To that, Twitter users pointed out the contradictory language of the statement, and some were furious:

Some are using humor to ridicule the statement:

So far, the accused hacker behind the breach was caught by the FBI, after the suspect was “excessively boasting online.”