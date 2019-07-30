Capital One was hacked and people on social media are slamming the bank’s response

source Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock

Capital One suffered a data breach that affected millions of its customers.

In a press release, Capital One used contradictory wording regarding the extent of the breach and what kind of information was hacked.

It said that “No bank account numbers or Social Security numbers were compromised,” but then it listed tens of thousands of bank account numbers and social security numbers that were compromised.

Twitter users pointed out the contradictory phrasing of Capital One’s statement, with some using humor.

One hundred million Americans and six million Canadians are affected in a recent Capital One data breach, where personal information, transaction data, credit card numbers, and social security numbers were hacked.

Capital One published a press release outlining the details of the breach. A specific part of press release’s wording surrounding the extent of the hack drew the most attention from Twitter users.

Specifically, the press release said:

To that, Twitter users pointed out the contradictory language of the statement, and some were furious:

Some are using humor to ridicule the statement:

So far, the accused hacker behind the breach was caught by the FBI, after the suspect was “excessively boasting online.”