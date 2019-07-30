Capital One was hacked and people on social media are slamming the bank’s response

- source
- Capital One suffered a data breach that affected millions of its customers.
- In a press release, Capital One used contradictory wording regarding the extent of the breach and what kind of information was hacked.
- It said that “No bank account numbers or Social Security numbers were compromised,” but then it listed tens of thousands of bank account numbers and social security numbers that were compromised.
- Twitter users pointed out the contradictory phrasing of Capital One’s statement, with some using humor.
One hundred million Americans and six million Canadians are affected in a recent Capital One data breach, where personal information, transaction data, credit card numbers, and social security numbers were hacked.
Capital One published a press release outlining the details of the breach. A specific part of press release’s wording surrounding the extent of the hack drew the most attention from Twitter users.
Specifically, the press release said:
- Capital One
To that, Twitter users pointed out the contradictory language of the statement, and some were furious:
oh man they’re going to eat CapitalOne alive for this phrasing https://t.co/tEB0o2cccJ pic.twitter.com/cxDsV2N7Z1
— Zack Kanter (@zackkanter) July 30, 2019
Takeaways from #CapitalOne:
4. Read everything you post in the worst possible light. These statements seem contradictory: "no SSNs compromised" and "140k SSNs compromised." I know it said "other than" but many called the language evasive (and it may be).https://t.co/NTmtvw3bd7 pic.twitter.com/XLy5XzG1AN
— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) July 30, 2019
Feels like @CapitalOne wrote this sentence hoping people wouldn’t read the whole thing. #CapitalOneBreach pic.twitter.com/8P9Vkbcy0o
— Vince DeFruscio (@VinceDeFruscio) July 30, 2019
@CapitalOne @AskCapitalOne can you tell me how this math make sense. No social security number were compromised but yet 140,000 smh pic.twitter.com/2uWI7zFSlT
— Elliott (@ESF215) July 30, 2019
no need to make a fuss @CapitalOne ..other than publishing your legal, PR and IT security senior management + C-suite SSNs and bank acc#s. you out of touch morons. pic.twitter.com/2UIAsBxF3i
— Andras Szerdahelyi (@pgn) July 30, 2019
Some are using humor to ridicule the statement:
"Other than" is doing A LOT of work here, @CapitalOne #CapitalOneBreach pic.twitter.com/dexXC7n1xp
— Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) July 30, 2019
"yeah mom, I cleaned my room, except for–:
—I didn't clean my room"#CapitalOneBreach #CapitalOne #security pic.twitter.com/YdBumZVVVr
— ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????♂️???? (@b_t_walsh) July 30, 2019
I'm pretty worried about this capital one breach, let me just read the first sentence of this information on their site, take a big sip of coffee, and then read the bullet point underneath pic.twitter.com/xE41xFI4HF
— Zach (@floyding) July 30, 2019
So far, the accused hacker behind the breach was caught by the FBI, after the suspect was “excessively boasting online.”