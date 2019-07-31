See the raid where the 33-year-old woman accused of hacking Capital One was apprehended by camouflaged, armed FBI agents

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A 33-year-old woman named Paige Thompson was arrested Monday at her Seattle residence. Thompson is accused of perpetrating the hack on Capital One that exposed the data of over 100 million customers in the US and Canada.

A video of the raid was published Tuesday night, and it offers a look into the overwhelming force used to apprehend Thompson.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 33-year-old woman named Paige Thompson was arrested Monday in an FBI raid on her Seattle home.

Thompson is accused of hacking into Capital One’s servers and exposing data of over 100 million customers in the United States and Canada.

The breach exposed Social Security numbers, bank-account numbers, and personal information. It is so far unclear how to find out whether your information was affected in the breach, but Capital One says it will let customers know through various channels in the future.

On Monday, the FBI executed a raid on Thompson’s home that was captured on home-surveillance cameras by Thompson’s roommates and shared with the Seattle NBC affiliate King 5.

Thompson’s roommates Ashley and Alexis described the experience to King 5.

“We heard the ‘FBI open up,'” one of Thompson’s roommates said. “Green camo, military-like tactical gear.”

Thompson is facing one federal charge of computer fraud and abuse; if convicted, she could face a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

During the FBI raid on Thompson’s home on Monday, both Thompson and another suspect were taken into custody. The second suspect, Park Quan, 66, was arrested on charges of possessing illegal firearms and firearms augmentations including bump stocks, which are illegal in Washington state.

A video obtained by King 5 of the FBI raid was released Tuesday night, which you can see here: