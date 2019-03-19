Capital One has a new partnership with ticket reseller Vivid Seats — Savor cardholders can earn 8% cash back

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Capital One has announced a new benefit for cardholders with the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Savor cardholders can get 8% cash back on purchases made through Vivid Seats, a ticket-reselling platform.

When you open a Savor card, you can get a sign-up bonus of $500 when you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

The credit card also earns unlimited 4% cash back on dining and other entertainment, 2% back at grocery stores, and 1% on everything else.

Vivid Seats is an online marketplace for tickets to live events, including sports, concerts, and theater.

Since revamping the Savor card in August 2018, Capital One has continued to tweak the card and add new benefits. The refresh unveiled a new Savor card with one of the more competitive rewards offerings on the market: 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, and 2% back at grocery stores, along with 1% on everything else.

Later in 2018 and early 2019, the issuer added lucrative partnerships with Postmates and Resy to the Savor card. While much of the focus since then has been on the Savor, Capital One also brought the option to exchange credit card miles for frequent flyer miles to its Venture card.

The Savor has been widely positioned in Capital One’s communications as good for “going out or staying in,” and the partnerships announced so far – Postmates, Resy, and now Vivid Seats – reflect the dining and entertainment bonus categories the card offers.