Capital One Spark Miles for Business review: Generous perks and various options for using your miles

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Capital One Spark Miles for Business lets you earn 2 miles for every dollar you spend, and there is no limit to the rewards you can earn.

Unlike other business rewards credit cards that feature complex loyalty programs, the Spark Miles for Business makes redeeming your rewards easy. Once you start earning “miles,” you get to redeem them to cover travel expenses at a rate of 1 cent per point

The Spark Miles for Business also lets you transfer points to 15 airline partners, which could be a good deal if you fly often with a specific carrier.

Earning rewards on your business purchases can be a smart idea if you have the means to pay your credit card balance in full each month. After all, many business credit cards offer cash back, travel rewards, or flexible points you can use in several different ways. And depending on your average business spending, you have the potential to earn and enjoy thousands of dollars in rewards and benefits each year.

The Spark Miles for Business from Capital One is a solid business card to consider if you want to earn a flat rate of rewards that are easy to redeem. This card gives you an unlimited 2 “miles” for each dollar you spend, and you can redeem them to cover any travel purchases you want.

Depending on your spending habits and rewards goals, the Spark Miles for Business could be a good fit for your needs.

Capital One Spark Miles for Business card details

Annual fee: $95 annual fee; waived the first year

Sign-up bonus: 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on your card within three months of account opening

Earning structure: Earn a flat 2 miles for each dollar you spend

Redemption options: Cash in points to cover travel expenses charged to your card, or transfer to 15 airline partners

Foreign transaction fee: None

Sign-up bonus and everyday earning

This card starts you off with a very lucrative sign-up bonus that could be easy to earn. Once you sign up, you’ll need to spend $4,500 within three months of account opening to earn 50,000 miles worth $500 in travel.

On top of that, you’ll earn 2 miles for every dollar you spend. This means that, if you spend the $4,500 required to earn the sign-up bonus, you’d have $590 in travel rewards to spend off the bat.

With this flat-rate earning structure, you’ll never have to worry about bonus categories or earning limits. This makes the Spark Miles for Business one of the least-complicated business rewards credit cards available today.

Cashing in your rewards

The Spark Miles for Business card also keeps things simple on the redemption end. Since this card offers flexible travel credit, you can use your rewards to “erase” travel purchases from your bill at a rate of 1 cent per mile.

In other words, you would simply use your credit card to pay for travel purchases like hotels or flights, then cash in your rewards to cover all or part of your travel purchases. However, the rules state you have to redeem points for travel expenses within 90 days of the purchase being made.

Also note that, like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, the Spark Miles for Business now lets you transfer points to 15 different airlines. Transfer partners include:

Aeromexico Air Canada Air France, KLM Alitalia Avianca Cathay Pacific Etihad EVA Air Finnair Hainan Airlines JetBlue Qantas Qatar Airways Emirates Singapore Airlines

Most of these transfer partners come with a 2:1.5 ratio, meaning 2 Capital One miles turn into 1.5 airline miles. However, Emirates, JetBlue, and Singapore Airlines come with a 2:1 ratio.

Spark Miles for Business cardholder benefits

The Spark Miles for Business offers a lot of benefits that can make signing up a rewarding experience. For starters, this card gives you up to a $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. All you need to do to qualify is pay with your credit card when you apply.

You also get free employee cards, which can be especially useful if you have several employees and want to earn rewards on their business purchases.

The Spark Miles for Business also comes with several important travel benefits. Perks include auto rental damage waiver insurance, travel and emergency assistance services, and extended warranties.

Spark Miles for Business costs and fees

Like we mentioned already, this card does have a $95 annual fee. But since this fee is waived the first year, you get a full 12 months to see if you like the card and the benefits it offers.

Note that the Spark Miles for Business also comes with a variable 19.24% APR, and you won’t get an initial break on interest for purchases. This high APR makes carrying a balance on this card an expensive proposition – it’s something that should be avoided.

Other fees and costs to be aware of include a 3% fee (minimum $10) and a 25.24% variable APR for cash advances. Also note that you’ll pay a 31.65% variable penalty APR that can apply if you pay your credit card bill past its due date.

All of this means the Spark Miles for Business is best for business owners who can pay their balance on time and in full. If you need to carry a balance or are prone to paying your bill late, you may want to consider a different business credit card.

Is the Spark Miles for Business right for you?

The Spark Miles for Business is a good business credit card for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with complicated rewards programs. You have the option to transfer your miles to airlines, but you can also just redeem them for any travel expenses you want. This means you’ll never be stuck with rewards you can’t use.

The big sign-up bonus is also a big positive for this card, along with the fact you get free cards for employees.