CapitaLand clinches 95% retail leasing for upcoming Raffles City Chongqing’s mega-mall that’s 3 times the size of Ion Orchard

A side profile of Raffles City Chongqing, set to open its retail component in September 2019. CapitaLand

CapitaLand has secured 95 per cent retail leasing on its upcoming overseas development, Raffles City Chongqing, ahead of its opening in September this year.

In a media release on Monday (July 29), the real estate company announced that the 235,000 square metre (sq m) shopping mall – nearly three times the size of Singapore’s luxury mall Ion Orchard – will be the first component to begin operations in the megastructure, which spans a total of 1.12 million sq m in construction floor area.

Located near the Chaotianmen riverfront in Chongqing, in south-west China, Raffles City Chongqing is said to be Singapore’s largest development in China, valued at roughly S$4.9 million (US$3.57 billion).

CapitaLand said the five-storey mall will house over 400 brands, of which 40 per cent will be new-to-market brands, flagships or new concepts.

These include international fashion retailers Adidas Sportswear Collective, Gap and Old Navy, as well as food and beverage (F&B) brands such as Haidilao hotpot, TWG Tea from Singapore and Spacelab.

The retail section of Raffles City Chongqing will house over 400 brands, of which 40 per cent are new-to-market, flagship or new concepts. CapitaLand

Experiential retail and lifestyle brands will be available as well, including online-to-offline retail store Jiwu by Suning, e-sports operator CLSA and Whyte Woolf Fitness Club, among other popular brands like Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith and Under Armour.

CapitaLand’s president for China, Lucas Loh, said: “China’s retail sales continue to grow at one of the fastest rates in the world, buoyed by rising disposable incomes and government initiatives to boost domestic consumption.”

“As a mega-city with a population of more than 30 million people and one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world, Chongqing is well-positioned to attract local and international retailers,” Loh added.

CEO of commercial management for China at CapitaLand – Chin Phei Chen – said personalised experiences will be offered to customers, including guided tours and guest relations.

Chin noted that a CapitaStar app will be available for “value-added” services such as augmented reality interaction and navigation, mobile payment and restaurant booking.

“It will also leverage analytics and sensors to help retailers gain consumer insights and optimise offerings,” he added.

Apart from retail and F&B offerings, Raffles City Chongqing will feature 150,000 sq m of Grade A office space, along with 1,400 residential apartments, residential spaces serviced by Ascott Raffles City Chongqing and the InterContinental Raffles City Chongqing hotel across eight skyscrapers.

One of the mega-structure’s unique attractions, according to CapitaLand, includes The Crystal, an enclosed sky bridge situated above four 250-metre-tall skyscrapers which connects two adjacent skyscrapers by cantilevered bridges.

The Crystal – slated to open in early 2020 – will house a viewing gallery that is accessible to the public, a members-only clubhouse as well as restaurants and bars at the Sky Garden.

A profile shot of Raffles City Chongqing across the riverbank, with The Crystal nestled above four 250-metre towers. CapitaLand

A social space on the roof of the retail podium, dubbed “The Gateway Park”, will be open to the public 24 hours daily.

Raffles City Chongqing is also integrated with a major transportation hub comprising ferry, subway and bus stations.

