Here’s what the cast of ‘Captain Marvel’ looks like in real life

caption Brie Larson joins Starforce. source Disney/Marvel

“Captain Marvel” is Marvel’s first movie centered on a female superhero.

Brie Larson plays the part-human, part-Kree hero.

Much of the cast is unrecognizable in their alien roles.

“Captain Marvel” is introducing Carol Danvers to the world.

Marvel’s first superhero movie centered on a female hero is set in the ’90s, before most of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken place.

As a part-human, part-Kree hero, Larson looks generally like herself in the movie, but some of her castmates look unrecognizable as Kree or Skrulls, a type of shape-shifting alien.

Even Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, looks a little bit different because he’s been de-aged by 25 years.

See what the cast looks like in real life below and watch “Captain Marvel” when it hits theaters Friday, March 8.

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel.

caption Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. source Marvel

As a human, Carol is an Air Force pilot. After an accident leaves Carol with superpowers, she becomes part Kree, an alien race, and becomes a member of a Kree military unit called Starforce.

Larson doesn’t look much different from her character, considering she’s part-human, but she does have cool costumes in the movie.

caption Brie Larson at the “Captain Marvel” European Gala in 2019. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Larson trained for nine months to get into superhero shape.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury but before he was the director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

caption Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. source Disney/Marvel

Because the movie takes place in the ’90s, Fury is a low-level S.H.I.E.L.D. employee and still has both of his eyes, instead of the eye patch he’s later known for.

Jackson was digitally de-aged to play a younger version of himself.

caption Samuel L. Jackson at the “Captain Marvel” premiere in 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This is Jackson’s ninth appearance as Nick Fury in a Marvel film.

Jude Law plays Yon-Rogg, the Kree Starforce commander who trains Carol.

caption Jude Law as Yon-Rogg. source Disney/Marvel

“These extraordinary powers [Carol] has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control,” Law told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

Law looks generally the same in real life.

caption Jude Law at the “Captain Marvel” European Gala in 2019. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Law told Entertainment Weekly that his character is “driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people.”

Gemma Chan plays Minn-Erva, an expert Kree sniper and member of Starforce.

caption Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva. source Disney/Marvel

Chan told /Film that her character was the “star” of the team before Carol joined.

Chan is obviously not blue in real life.

caption Gemma Chan at the “Captain Marvel” European Gala in 2019. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

It originally took four hours to get airbrushed blue.

Algenis Pérez Soto is Att-Lass, a Kree member of Starforce.

caption Algenis Pérez Soto as Att-Lass. source Disney/Marvel

Att-Lass is a marksman for the team.

Pérez Soto was painted blue to play the Kree warrior.

caption Algenis Perez Soto attends the “Captain Marvel” premiere in 2019. source Amy Sussman/Getty Image

His first movie ever was 2008’s “Sugar,” which was directed by “Captain Marvel” directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Rune Temte is Bron-Char, another member of Starforce.

caption Rune Temte as Bron-Char. source Disney/Marvel

He was described by executive producer Jonathan Schwartz as the “bigger, stronger guy who fights with his fists.”

Temte still rocks a beard in real life, but his hair is longer.

caption Rune Temte attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain Marvel” in 2019. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The Norwegian actor starred on “The Last Kingdom.”

Djimon Hounsou plays Korath, a Kree mercenary and high-ranking member of Starforce.

caption Djimon Hounsou as Korath. source Disney/Marvel

Korath first appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but that takes place after this movie.

Hounsou has the same goatee as his character.

caption Djimon Hounsou attends the 2018 Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala in 2017. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actor has also been in some DC movies, “Aquaman” and the upcoming “Shazam!”.

Lee Pace returns as Ronan the Accuser, a high-ranking Kree official who fans may recognize from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser. source Disney/Marvel

He was trying to destroy the planet of Xandar in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Pace rocks a beard in real life and is unrecognizable from his Kree character.

caption Lee Pace at the “Captain Marvel” premiere in 2019. source JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty

He plays a younger version of himself in “Captain Marvel.”

Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos, a Skrull leader.

caption Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. source Disney/Marvel

Skrulls have the power to shape-shift, so he plays a human version of himself in the film, too.

Mendelsohn had to wear prosthetics to play the alien with pointy ears and green skin.

caption Ben Mendelsohn attends the “Captain Marvel” premiere in 2019. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

It took a couple of hours to transform into the Skrull leader.

Annette Bening can look human even though she plays the Supreme Intelligence, ruler of the Kree Empire.

caption Annette Bening as the Supreme Intelligence. source Disney/Marvel

The Supreme Intelligence is actually an artificial intelligence (AI) and can appear as different forms.

Bening has longer hair, and it’s not white.

caption Annette Bening attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2019 Gala honoring John Lithgow. source Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty

Bening described her character as “the artificial intelligence which consists of the greatest intellects of the Kree people for the last million years” during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Lashana Lynch plays Maria Rambeau, an Air Force pilot, and one of Carol’s oldest friends.

caption Lashana Lynch is Maria Rambeau. source Disney/Marvel

She is also a single mother to a daughter.

Lynch rocked a pink gown at the European premiere of “Captain Marvel.”

caption Lashana Lynch at the European gala premiere of “Captain Marvel” in 2019. source TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

“Maria’s got a strength that’s undeniable, in that you don’t feel like you need to help her,” Lynch told Entertainment Weekly.

Clark Gregg is back as Phil Coulson during his rookie days as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

caption Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson. source Disney/Marvel

This is Gregg’s fifth Marvel movie.

Gregg was digitally de-aged to play a younger version of himself and he has slightly less hair than his character.

caption Clark Gregg attends the “Captain Marvel” premiere in 2019. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gregg has played Colson on five seasons of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”