Here’s what the cast of ‘Captain Marvel’ looks like in real life

- source
- Disney/Marvel
- “Captain Marvel” is Marvel’s first movie centered on a female superhero.
- Brie Larson plays the part-human, part-Kree hero.
- Much of the cast is unrecognizable in their alien roles.
“Captain Marvel” is introducing Carol Danvers to the world.
Marvel’s first superhero movie centered on a female hero is set in the ’90s, before most of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken place.
As a part-human, part-Kree hero, Larson looks generally like herself in the movie, but some of her castmates look unrecognizable as Kree or Skrulls, a type of shape-shifting alien.
Even Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, looks a little bit different because he’s been de-aged by 25 years.
See what the cast looks like in real life below and watch “Captain Marvel” when it hits theaters Friday, March 8.
Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel.
- source
- Marvel
As a human, Carol is an Air Force pilot. After an accident leaves Carol with superpowers, she becomes part Kree, an alien race, and becomes a member of a Kree military unit called Starforce.
Larson doesn’t look much different from her character, considering she’s part-human, but she does have cool costumes in the movie.
- source
- Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty
Larson trained for nine months to get into superhero shape.
Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury but before he was the director of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
Because the movie takes place in the ’90s, Fury is a low-level S.H.I.E.L.D. employee and still has both of his eyes, instead of the eye patch he’s later known for.
Jackson was digitally de-aged to play a younger version of himself.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This is Jackson’s ninth appearance as Nick Fury in a Marvel film.
Jude Law plays Yon-Rogg, the Kree Starforce commander who trains Carol.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
“These extraordinary powers [Carol] has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control,” Law told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”
Law looks generally the same in real life.
- source
- Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty
Law told Entertainment Weekly that his character is “driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people.”
Gemma Chan plays Minn-Erva, an expert Kree sniper and member of Starforce.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
Chan told /Film that her character was the “star” of the team before Carol joined.
Chan is obviously not blue in real life.
- source
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
It originally took four hours to get airbrushed blue.
Algenis Pérez Soto is Att-Lass, a Kree member of Starforce.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
Att-Lass is a marksman for the team.
Pérez Soto was painted blue to play the Kree warrior.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Image
His first movie ever was 2008’s “Sugar,” which was directed by “Captain Marvel” directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.
Rune Temte is Bron-Char, another member of Starforce.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
He was described by executive producer Jonathan Schwartz as the “bigger, stronger guy who fights with his fists.”
Temte still rocks a beard in real life, but his hair is longer.
- source
- Jesse Grant/Getty Images
The Norwegian actor starred on “The Last Kingdom.”
Djimon Hounsou plays Korath, a Kree mercenary and high-ranking member of Starforce.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
Korath first appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but that takes place after this movie.
Hounsou has the same goatee as his character.
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The actor has also been in some DC movies, “Aquaman” and the upcoming “Shazam!”.
Lee Pace returns as Ronan the Accuser, a high-ranking Kree official who fans may recognize from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
- source
- Disney/Marvel
He was trying to destroy the planet of Xandar in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Pace rocks a beard in real life and is unrecognizable from his Kree character.
- source
- JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty
He plays a younger version of himself in “Captain Marvel.”
Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos, a Skrull leader.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
Skrulls have the power to shape-shift, so he plays a human version of himself in the film, too.
Mendelsohn had to wear prosthetics to play the alien with pointy ears and green skin.
- source
- Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
It took a couple of hours to transform into the Skrull leader.
Annette Bening can look human even though she plays the Supreme Intelligence, ruler of the Kree Empire.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
The Supreme Intelligence is actually an artificial intelligence (AI) and can appear as different forms.
Bening has longer hair, and it’s not white.
- source
- Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty
Bening described her character as “the artificial intelligence which consists of the greatest intellects of the Kree people for the last million years” during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Lashana Lynch plays Maria Rambeau, an Air Force pilot, and one of Carol’s oldest friends.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
She is also a single mother to a daughter.
Lynch rocked a pink gown at the European premiere of “Captain Marvel.”
- source
- TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
“Maria’s got a strength that’s undeniable, in that you don’t feel like you need to help her,” Lynch told Entertainment Weekly.
Clark Gregg is back as Phil Coulson during his rookie days as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- source
- Disney/Marvel
This is Gregg’s fifth Marvel movie.
Gregg was digitally de-aged to play a younger version of himself and he has slightly less hair than his character.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gregg has played Colson on five seasons of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”