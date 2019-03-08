‘Captain Marvel’ has a sweet Stan Lee tribute at its start that will make you tear up

caption Marvel Studios pays tribute to Stan Lee at the very start of “Captain Marvel.” source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Captain Marvel.”

The start of “Captain Marvel” has a sweet tribute to Stan Lee at the very beginning.

The former president and chairman of Marvel Comics died in November at the age of 95.

Bring the tissues along if you head out to see “Captain Marvel.”

The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with a poignant tribute to Stan Lee. The former president and chairman of Marvel Comics died in November at the age of 95.

Even if you know it’s happening, you’re probably not going to expect what Marvel does to pay tribute to the star.

caption Stan Lee in 2017 at his annual Los Angeles Comic-Con celebration. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

You’re going to want to pay attention and be in your seat the moment the familiar Marvel logo appears at the start of “Captain Marvel.”

Marvel Studios did a special edit of its opening logo fanfare. Normally, it shows off Marvel’s various superheroes in a sequence that flashes through scenes from its library of movies contained within the Marvel logo.

The special “Captain Marvel” fanfare replaces the superheroes with shots of Stan Lee. The entire opening is just shots of Stan Lee from his many cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lee has had over 50 cameos in Marvel TV shows, movies, and animated projects.

caption Here are some shots from how the Marvel opening usually looks. Imagine all of these images of superheroes replaced with Stan Lee. source Marvel Studios

At the end end of the logo, a message from Marvel Studios says, “Thank you, Stan.”

Marvel updated it in 2016 and it’s been at the start of every Marvel Cinematic Universe installment since “Doctor Strange.”

That’s not the only tribute “Captain Marvel” has to the Marvel legend. Lee also has a quick cameo in the movie as a passenger on the Los Angeles subway.

You can watch the Marvel Studios fanfare here and below. “Captain Marvel” is in theaters Friday, March 8. You can read our review here.