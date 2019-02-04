A new ‘Captain Marvel’ teaser trailer dropped during the Super Bowl and it shows the hero in action

caption Oscar winner Brie Larson plays the superheroine. source Marvel

We’re getting spoiled by Marvel during the 2019 Super Bowl. After releasing a new teaser for “Avengers: Endgame,” the studio dropped a trailer for “Captain Marvel.”

The superhero movie will take place in the ’90s, before the events of other Marvel films, and star Samuel L. Jackson who helps Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) navigate life as a superhero after she’s reborn with super powers.

The film will also star Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Annette Bening, and Clark Gregg.

“Captain Marvel” will be in theaters Friday, March 8, 2019. Watch the trailer below.

