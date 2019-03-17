‘Captain Marvel’ brought in a huge $69.3 million over the weekend as it continued to dominate the box office

caption “Captain Marvel.” source Marvel Studios

“Captain Marvel” brought in an estimated $69.3 million in its second weekend in theaters.

That makes it the second-best March second weekend performance ever, passing 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” ($62.7 million).

The movie’s worldwide total is now at $760 million.

In its second weekend Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” has proved that it has lasting power.

The first major hit of the year brought in an impressive estimated $69.3 million over the weekend, easily winning the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend and bringing its worldwide total to $760 million.

That makes it the second-best March second weekend performance ever, passing 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland,” which took in $62.7 million in its second frame. The first standalone female superhero Marvel movie also bested “Wonder Woman.” Patty Jenkins’ trailblazing movie brought in $58.5 million in its second weekend back in 2017.

And it turned out females powered this weekend’s performance for “Captain Marvel.”

Typically with superhero movies, men make up the majority of the theatergoers on opening weekends, that includes the small sample of female-focused releases we’ve had so far in the era of comic hero blockbusters.

Read more: Inside the inspiring journey of “Captain Marvel” composer Pinar Toprak, from moving to America at 17 to becoming the first female composer of a Marvel movie

But for weekend two of “Captain Marvel” the female demo took a big jump, with a 27% spike compared to the 19% during last Saturday for the coveted under-25 sector, and overall 47% versus last weekend’s 42%, according to Deadline.

However, competition is on the way for Carol Danvers. Next weekend Jordan Peele’s “Us,” the anticipated follow-up to his hit debut “Get Out,” comes to theaters. That follows with Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” hitting theaters the next week and Warner Bros./DC Comic’s “Shazam!” the weekend after that.

If everything goes according to plan, the 2019 box office will be on its way to having perhaps even a bigger year than 2018’s record-breaker.