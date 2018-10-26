The 14 least reliable car brands of 2018

caption Tesla Model X. source Tesla

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list ranking auto brands by reliability. The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on over 500,000 vehicles, and this year’s list included 29 brands.

Volvo and Cadillac found themselves at the bottom of the list. Volvo ranked last with an average reliability score of 22 out of a possible 100, and Cadillac ranked second-to-last with a reliability score of 32. Last year, Volvo finished 23rd and Cadillac was 27th.

Consumer Reports said multiple Volvo vehicles, like the X60 SUV, XC90 SUV, and S90 sedan were reported to have issues with their display screens and infotainment systems, including freezes and a failure to display. The publication said the X60 also had reported issues with its climate system and rattles inside its cabin, while the S90 also experienced reported problems relating to engine knocking or pinging. Of the three Volvo models it analyzed, Consumer Reports rated the X60 as Volvo’s most reliable vehicle and the S90 as the brand’s least reliable vehicle.

“The infotainment systems on most models are not very intuitive,” the publication said. “Reliability remains a concern.”

Consumer Reports said that, of the six Cadillac models it analyzed, only one – the XTS sedan – received an above-average rating. The other five earned below-average ratings. The publication said the CT6 sedan and Escalade SUV were reported to have rough shifting, while respondents noted issues with the in-vehicle electronics in other models.

“GM’s luxury brand remains troubled,” the publication said.

Buick experienced the largest decrease from last year to this year, falling 11 spots to a 19th-place ranking.

American brands accounted for nine of the 10 least reliable brands. The highest-rated American brand was Ford, which ranked 18th.

These are the 14 least reliable car brands and their average reliability scores.

14. Volkswagen — 47

caption Volkswagen Atlas. source Volkswagen

Least reliable model: Atlas

13. Mercedes-Benz — 47

caption Mercedes-Benz E-Class. source Daimler

Least reliable model: E-Class

12. Ford — 45

caption Ford Mustang. source Ford

Least reliable model: Mustang

11. Buick — 44

caption Buick Enclave. source Buick

Least reliable model: Enclave

10. Lincoln — 43

caption Lincoln MKZ. source Lincoln

Least reliable model: MKZ

9. Dodge — 40

caption Dodge Journey. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Least reliable model: Journey

8. Jeep — 40

caption Jeep Compass. source FCA North America

Least reliable model: Compass

7. Chevrolet — 39

caption Chevrolet Traverse. source Chevrolet

Least reliable model: Traverse

6. GMC — 37

caption GMC Sierra 2500 HD. source GMC

Least reliable model: Sierra 2500 HD

5. Ram — 34

caption Ram 3500. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Least reliable model: 3500

3. Tesla — 32

caption Tesla Model X. source Tesla

Least reliable model: Model X

2. Cadillac — 32

caption Cadillac ATS. source Cadillac

Least reliable model: ATS

1. Volvo — 22

caption Volvo S90. source Volvo

Least reliable model: S90