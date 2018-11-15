These 16 car brands offer the best customer experience

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
Porsche Panamera GTS.

caption
Porsche Panamera GTS.
source
Porsche

  • The market research company JD Power released on Wednesday its ranking of the auto brands that provide the best sales experience.
  • Porsche received the highest score, with 828 out of a possible 1,000 points.
  • Infiniti and Lexus received the second and third-highest scores, with 824 points and 823 points, respectively.

The market research company JD Power released on Wednesday its ranking of the auto brands that provide the best sales experience.

Porsche received the highest score, with 828 out of a possible 1,000 points. Infiniti and Lexus received the second and third-highest scores, with 824 points and 823 points, respectively. Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac rounded out the top five.

Genesis received the lowest score, 736, while Kia and Jeep received the second and third-lowest scores, with 737 and 749, respectively. Mitsubishi and Honda rounded out the bottom five.

Read more: The 20 best cars that cost less than $65,000

The list was based on responses from over 25,000 people who purchased or leased a new vehicle in April or May. The study found that car shoppers increasingly prefer to receive digital communication, like text messages, from dealerships. According to the study, shoppers who exchanged text messages with their dealer reported higher levels of satisfaction than those who didn’t.

“Automotive dealerships are slowly moving toward more frequent digital communication, but as customers come to expect this opportunity for engagement, dealers need to pick up the pace for incorporating texting and emailing into the day-to-day sales process. For younger customers, this is how they engage,” Chris Sutton, JD Power’s vice president of the automotive retail practice, said in a release accompanying the study.

Customers rated brands based on dealership employees, price offered, the delivery process, the negotiating process, paperwork completion, the dealership facility, the dealership’s website, and the dealership’s inventory. The study took responses from consumers who purchased a vehicle at a specified brand’s dealership and consumers who shopped at a specified brand’s dealership before buying elsewhere.

These are the 16 car brands that provide the best sales experience.

16. Land Rover

caption
Land Rover Discovery Sport.
source
Land Rover

Satisfaction score: 780

15. Acura

caption
Acura RLX Sport Hybrid.
source
Acura

Satisfaction score: 785

14. Jaguar

caption
Jaguar XJR 575.
source
Jaguar Land Rover

Satisfaction score: 786

13. Ford

caption
Ford F-150.
source
Ford

Satisfaction score: 788

12. Chevrolet

caption
Chevrolet Colorado.
source
Chevrolet Media

Satisfaction score: 792

11. Buick

caption
Buick Enclave.
source
Buick

Satisfaction score: 792

10. BMW

caption
BMW 4 Series.
source
BMW

Satisfaction score: 794

9. GMC

caption
GMC Sierra.
source
General Motors

Satisfaction score: 797

8. MINI

caption
MINI Countryman.
source
BMW

Satisfaction score: 798

7. Audi

caption
Audi A5 Coupe.
source
Audi

Satisfaction score: 804

6. Lincoln

caption
Lincoln Navigator.
source
Lincoln

Satisfaction score: 814

5. Cadillac

caption
Cadillac XT5.
source
Cadillac

Satisfaction score: 814

4. Mercedes-Benz

caption
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650.
source
Mercedes-Benz

Satisfaction score: 815

3. Lexus

caption
Lexus RX.
source
Lexus

Satisfaction score: 823

2. Infiniti

caption
Infiniti Q60.
source
Infiniti

Satisfaction score: 824

1. Porsche

Porsche Panamera GTS.

caption
Porsche Panamera GTS.
source
Porsche

Satisfaction score: 828