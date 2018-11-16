12 car brands that have the worst customer experience

caption Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The market research company JD Power released on Wednesday its ranking of auto brands based on the quality of the sales experience they provide.

Genesis received the lowest score, with 736 out of a possible 1,000 points, while Kia and Jeep received the second and third-lowest scores, with 737 points and 749 points, respectively. Mitsubishi and Honda rounded out the bottom five.

Porsche received the highest score, 828, while Infiniti and Lexus received the second and third-highest scores, with 824 points and 823 points, respectively. Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac rounded out the top five.

The list was based on responses from over 25,000 people who purchased or leased a new vehicle in April or May. The study found that car shoppers increasingly prefer to receive digital communication, like text messages, from dealerships. According to the study, shoppers who exchanged text messages with their dealer reported higher levels of satisfaction than those who didn’t.

“Automotive dealerships are slowly moving toward more frequent digital communication, but as customers come to expect this opportunity for engagement, dealers need to pick up the pace for incorporating texting and emailing into the day-to-day sales process. For younger customers, this is how they engage,” Chris Sutton, JD Power’s vice president of the automotive retail practice, said in a release accompanying the study.

Customers rated brands based on dealership employees, price offered, the delivery process, the negotiating process, paperwork completion, the dealership facility, the dealership’s website, and the dealership’s inventory. The study took responses from consumers who purchased a vehicle at a specified brand’s dealership and consumers who shopped at a specified brand’s dealership before buying elsewhere.

These are the 12 car brands that provide the worst sales experience.

12. Nissan

caption Nissan Rogue. source Nissan

Satisfaction score: 767

11. Hyundai

caption Hyundai Elantra. source Hyundai

Satisfaction score: 764

10. Dodge

caption Dodge Journey. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Satisfaction score: 763

9. Chrysler

caption Chrysler Pacifica. source Chrysler

Satisfaction score: 762

8. Volkswagen

caption Volkswagen Atlas. source Volkswagen

Satisfaction score: 762

7. Mazda

caption Mazda CX5. source Mazda

Satisfaction score: 760

6. Alfa Romeo

caption Alfa Romeo Giulia. source Alfa Romeo

Satisfaction score: 759

5. Honda

caption Honda Pilot. source Honda

Satisfaction score: 756

4. Mitsubishi

caption Mitsubishi Mirage. source Mitsubishi

Satisfaction score: 755

3. Jeep

caption Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Satisfaction score: 749

2. Kia

caption Kia Cadenza. source Kia

Satisfaction score: 737

1. Genesis

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

Satisfaction score: 736