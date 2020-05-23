A North Carolina construction magnate spent 50 years collecting some of the most iconic muscle cars ever made, and now they’re headed to auction — see the full collection

caption The Eddie Vannoy Collection. source Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

Eddie Vannoy, a highly successful construction CEO, spent 50 years amassing a huge stash of cars, motorcycles, and memorabilia. Now, he’s selling his collection.

The assortment includes well over 80 vehicles, including dozens of classic and modern muscle cars from Dodge, Ford, Chevy, and Buick.

Vannoy nabbed a wide array of modern high-performance cars, including three Mustang Shelby GT350R models and three Dodge Challenger SRT Demons, which boast an 840-horsepower rating.

Many of the cars have barely been driven.

A construction CEO’s enormous, museum-quality car collection will cross the auction block later this year through Mecum Auctions, and it includes dozens of the most powerful and desirable American muscle cars ever built.

The vast stash – which boasts more than 80 cars, several motorcycles, and huge amounts of automotive memorabilia – belongs to North Carolina construction magnate Eddie Vannoy, who built up an impressive construction and real-estate-development empire over the years, and found time along the way to indulge his passion for cars.

Vannoy spent the last 50 years collecting a little bit of everything, but he apparently has a particular fondness for muscle cars. The stash features plenty of classic Chevys and Dodges, some restomods, and a slew of modern, high-performance models. There are multiple examples each of the Chevy Camaro ZL1, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Challenger SRT Demon, and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R.

The collection was supposed to be auctioned off in early June, but the event has been postponed to a to-be-determined date due to the pandemic. But looking through the catalog can be done from home, so take a tour of Eddie Vannoy’s stunning collection below.

The collector, Eddie Vannoy, is the co-owner and CEO of Vannoy Construction. The company was started by his father and currently rakes in nearly $600 million per year in revenue.

Vannoy became interested in cars at a young age, and over the last 50 years, he amassed a giant assortment of cars, motorcycles, and memorabilia.

Vannoy’s collection covers a huge range of vehicles — from VW Microbuses, to Corvettes, to souped-up station wagons.

Plus, he has dozens upon dozens of rare, powerful, and highly sought-after muscle cars.

The stash includes several classic Chevy Camaros …

… including a 1969 model with the high-performance Z28 package …

… a 1969 restomod …

… a 1970 SS model …

… and another Z28 Camaro from 1970.

Vannoy also evidently has a thing for super-powerful modern muscle cars. He has four Camaro ZL1 models, including one from 2012 …

… and a convertible from 2013, both of which are rated at 580 horsepower.

Plus, the collection includes a 2017 model rated at a 650 horsepower …

… and a 2018 ZL1 with just 306 miles on the odometer.

Some more vintage Chevys in the collection include a 1967 Chevelle SS …

… a 1971 Chevelle SS convertible …

… and an awesome 1971 El Camino SS — essentially a muscle car with a pickup bed.

Also up for sale is a restomodded 1971 Dodge Challenger good for a ridiculous 760 horsepower, according to Mecum.

But ultra-high horsepower isn’t so out of line for the Vannoy Collection.

The stash includes a whole range of high-performance Challengers …

… including multiple SRT-8 models rated at 470 horsepower.

Vannoy also scooped up a couple of 2015 Challenger Hellcats rated at 707 horses and 650 foot-pounds of torque.

The lime-green Hellcat up for sale is essentially brand new, with only 51 miles on the clock.

For good measure, the collection also has three Dodge Challenger SRT Demons. One of the wildest production cars ever, the Demon is powered by 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 that cranks out a rated 840 horses.

Vannoy’s purple Demon only has 12 miles on it …

… and still has the protective plastic covering the interior.

And the collection’s white Demon is also just-off-the-lot new, showing just eight miles.

Rounding out the Big Three’s muscle car offerings is a selection of Mustangs, including a Saleen-modified car wearing a police livery.

The 2007 Mustang was designed as a press vehicle to promote the “Transformers” movie, according to its Mecum listing.

There’s also a 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible good for 662 horsepower, according to Mecum.

Plus, the stash has three Shelby GT350R models …

… which are rated at 526 horses.

All three GT350R models are practically brand new, and, combined, have less than 30 miles on the clock.

Some other highlights of the collection include a 1970 Plymouth Superbird …

… a 1969 Dodge Daytona …

… a pair of 1970 Buick GSX models …

… and a trio of Plymouth Cudas.

The entire collection of muscle cars, memorabilia, bicycles, motorcycles, and other vehicles is being sold through Mecum Auctions later this year at a to-be-determined date.