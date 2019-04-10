12 easy ways to make your daily car commute more comfortable, entertaining, and productive

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Driving to and from work every day is brutal. If there’s anything that can make your car commute more entertaining, productive, and safe, it’s these 12 products.

All that time sitting in traffic passes a lot faster when you have an engrossing audiobook playing, your favorite hot beverage next to you, and a soothing eucalyptus essential oil filling your space.

There are also accessories that allow you to access your digital life or keep your tech fully charged

While the frustrations of public-transit commutes are a favorite topic of conversation among city dwellers, we also know that a significant chunk of the population drives to work, and they have their own set of daily-commute troubles to deal with.

There are pros and cons of driving to work. On the one hand, you have your own private space to do whatever you want and you don’t have to interact with other people. On the other, you have to pay more attention to the road ahead of you and stay alert as you putter along at 15 mph in rush-hour traffic.

These car-commute essentials cater to both the advantages and disadvantages of driving to work, helping you be comfortable in ways that would never be acceptable on a subway train, and stay productive or entertained as you keep your eyes on the road. A few of the recommendations come from road warriors who spend at least an hour each way going to and from their office, so you can trust their well-honed techniques.

Make your car commute more bearable with these 12 accessories.

A cup that keeps your morning beverage (or breakfast) warm

Since you’ll have plenty of time during your drive to sip on your drink, make sure you transport it in an insulated container to enjoy it at its best. Hydro Flask’s tumblers are a favorite because they keep your freshly brewed coffee hot for the entire ride. One commuter we spoke to even puts oatmeal in it when she’s running late and doesn’t have time to eat at home. It has a snug fit in your car drink holder, plus it comes with a press-in lid, guaranteeing a spill-free ride.

A comfortable cushion to support your back and butt

Sitting for extended periods of time is uncomfortable. Introduce this portable seat cushion to your commute and you almost won’t mind sitting for so long. It has a squishy grid design but it feels like you’re sitting on memory foam. Best of all, you can carry it out of the car right to your office chair.

Access to hundreds of thousands of audiobooks

It can be hard to carve out time to read a book, so your commute is probably the best time to catch up on the best sellers everyone’s reading, appreciate the classics from a new angle, or finally dive into that book you keep falling asleep to in bed. Audible offers a huge variety of options, so we dare you to say you can’t find a book you like in its library. It’s $14.95/month, but the first month is free, so load up on those books.

A strong phone mount

An LA Insider, Inc. commuter calls this car accessory a “game-changer” because the magnet is strong and doesn’t slip, unlike many other mounts. It’s cageless, meaning you can simply grab your phone and pop it back on to the holder with one hand. It’s safer, stronger, and more convenient.

Cheap polarized sunglasses to keep in the car

Wearing sunglasses every day while you drive is a great preventative measure to keep your eyes healthy. Nice polarized sunglasses cost a couple hundred dollars, but there’s no need to spend that much on a pair that’ll just live in your car. This pack contains three pairs for just $15. Your drive will be a lot safer and comfortable without the sun’s bright rays shining into your eyes.

A cool, hydrating facial mist

Revive your tired skin as you go in and out of work with a quick spray of these popular facial sprays. They contain natural but highly effective ingredients like rosewater, aloe, and herbal extracts that’ll hydrate and invigorate your skin as you sit in traffic. If you’re one of those talented multi-taskers who manages to do their makeup in the car, it also acts as an excellent setting spray.

An under-$10 car charger

Insider Picks content producer Danny Bakst likes this two-port charger that can charge two devices at once.

A phone grip that hooks into your AC vents

He, along with Insider Picks reporter Amir Ismael, also loves Scooch’s multi-use phone accessory. “Apps like Waze and Google Maps clue you in to traffic updates and police warnings that could cause delays on your normal commuting route. The Scooch Wingback lets me slide my phone into my car’s air vent so that I can safely review alternative directions to my destination at eye level.”

A car-optimized Echo smart device

Amazon’s Echo Auto helps you keep both hands on the wheel at all times. It connects to Alexa through your phone and plays through your car speakers, allowing you to ask for directions, check the news, listen to music and podcasts, and call your family. You can also be productive away from the office by managing your calendar and making to-do lists. With location-based routines, Alexa can automatically start actions when you leave home or the office.

A leather steering cover that’s more comfortable to grip

This soft and thick genuine leather cover feels great in your hands and is easier to grip than the existing material on your steering wheel. It also looks sophisticated and comes in a variety of subtle, stylish colors. It’s especially useful in warmer weather because it’s breathable and heat-resistant – no more sweaty hands at the beginning and end of the day.

A Bluetooth headset for motorcycle commuters

Insider, Inc.’s resident motorcycle commuter recommends this Bluetooth headset that allows him to listen to directions and his favorite podcasts as he rides. The clear audio blocks ambient noise, and you can control the volume directly by turning the knob on the device. Its multi-tasking tech also lets you hold a conversation while listening to music, radio, or GPS.

An essential oil diffuser that plugs into a USB port

This portable diffuser can be plugged in anywhere with a USB port, including your car. There’s no water required. All you do is screw a bottle of your favorite essential oil on top and click the button to control how often the mist is released. Thanks to the soothing scents now filling the inside of your car, you’ll be much more relaxed for the duration of your commute.