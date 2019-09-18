A car plowed through the main hall of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York

caption A car crashed into Trump Plaza New Rochelle on September 17, 2019. source Tony Aiello/Twitter

A car plowed through the front doors of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, Tuesday night.

A male driver stepped out of the car and is seated on the sofa in the main hall, CBS News’ Tony Aiello reported. He added that there were several injuries at the scene but none are life-threatening.

President Donald Trump is currently in California hosting a series of fundraisers in the state.

Reports of the incident began appearing shortly after 9 p.m. ET. CBS News’ Tony Aiello tweeted videos of the scene, reporting that there were several injuries but none are life-threatening. A male driver stepped out of the Mercedes-Benz C300 coupe and sat on the sofa in the main hall, Aiello tweeted.

ABC7’s CeFaan Kim reported that police said the driver is injured and talking to authorities, and two pedestrians were also injured in the incident. CBS News reported that the car was removed from the building after 10 p.m. ET.

Trump Plaza New Rochelle is a luxury residence located in downtown New Rochelle, north of New York City. The 40-story tower has 187 condominiums, according to the Rinaldi Group.

The New Rochelle Police Department said, as of 7 p.m., the incident is being treated as an accident and no suspicious activity is suspected, but the case is still under investigation.

“We would like to thank the first responders for their swift attention to this evening’s incident,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in an emailed statement. “We are truly grateful to them for their service.”

This story is developing. We will update as more details become available.