A car crashed through a Sears in Woodfield Mall outside Chicago and kept driving, injuring at least 2 shoppers

A driver crashed through a Sears storefront and kept driving inside Woodfield Mall, approximately 40 minutes outside Chicago. Police sources say the driver is now in custody, and that at least two people were injured.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

This is a developing story.