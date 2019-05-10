11 of the coolest Easter eggs hidden in cars

caption Cars like the Tesla Model X have delightful Easter eggs hidden within. source Tesla

An Easter egg is a hidden message or secret feature hidden within a movie, video game, or even a car.

Cars from companies like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai all have Easter eggs inside.

Here are 11 of the best Easter eggs you’ll find in cars today.

Half the fun of watching a movie or playing a video game is finding the Easter eggs – the hidden messages and secret features that serve no real purpose other than to delight the consumer.

As it happens, carmakers are now in the Easter egg game, too.

Many vehicles produced today come with obscure design elements, hidden features, or subtle nods to their own heritage built into the car, though never overtly advertised.

The beauty of most car Easter eggs is that they serve no real purpose other than to amuse the driver and passengers. While a few car Easter eggs are interesting or impressive enough to serve as sales features, most are simply fun to point out.

Jeep Renegade ‘Ciao baby!’ spider

source YouTube/Cars.com

The Jeep Renegade is packed with hidden design elements, from an iconic Jeep grille design built into the headlights and taillights to a little cartoon Jeep etched into the edge of the windshield. But the most surprising Easter egg here is the spider saying “Ciao baby!” hidden away in the refueling compartment.

Genesis puddle light logo

source YouTube/Buck Bex

Many models of Hyundai’s upscale Genesis brand feature a unique pair of puddle lights. These lights, which illuminate the area beside the front doors, project the Genesis logo down onto the street when you use your key fob to activate the lighting.

Mini Cooper’s logo climate controls

source YouTube/Kennii Thành Nguyễn

If you look closely at the controls used to adjust the heat, air, and AC in a Mini Cooper, you’ll notice that the brand did something clever: They designed the controls in the shape of the winged Mini Cooper logo.

Chrysler 200 Motor City mats

source Chrysler

The Chrysler 200 was never the most popular car on the road, but it did have one brilliant though seldom noticed feature that’s worth remarking: floor mats featuring the skyline of Detroit. Why so notable? The image left out the headquarters building of General Motors, a major Chrysler competitor.

Tesla’s Model X light show

source YouTube/Drag Times

Among the many Easter eggs built into Tesla vehicles, the Model X’s holiday light show is about the most amazing. At the push of a button (while stopped, of course) a driver can set all of the car’s exterior lights to flashing and pulsing in patterns that will delight anyone nearby.

Renault Twingo RS pedals

source Renault

The clutch, brake, and gas pedals of the Renault Twingo RS feature the iconic pause, stop, and play icons (a pair of vertical lines, a square, and a triangle), respectively. While not a common car stateside, the pedals are nonetheless one of the more clever Easter eggs around, what with the nod to gaming culture.

Volvo XC90 spider

source Autoblog/YouTube

You could own a recent model Volvo XC90 for years and never know there was a spider in the vehicle with you. That’s because this little spider is molded into the underside of the storage bins set back beside the collapsible third row.

Volkswagen’s hidden camera

source Volkswagen Canada/YouTube

Take a look at the back of recent model year VW Golfs or Passats. See any common feature missing? Right, no camera. That is, until the Volkswagen logo flips up, revealing the camera hidden away behind it. This is both a cool and a wise feature, as it keeps the lens cleaner and safer than if it were always exposed.

MG3’s branded headlights

source MG Cars

The MG3 is one of the most affordable cars on the road, though you’ll probably have to learn how to drive from the right side of the car to enjoy one, as they are British-made. The headlamps of the MG3 proudly display the MG logo.

Tesla’s volume 11

source Twitter/Patrick Copeland

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, so its no wonder many Teslas feature Easter eggs. In Tesla cars, the volume can be set to 11, a nod to Christopher Guest’s classic mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap.”

Mercedes-Benz multi-colored lighting

source YouTube/Javier Mota

The Mercedes-Benz CLS features truly amazing interior lighting, with illuminated bands running across the dashboard, along the doors, and with even the air vents lit up from within. And what’s more, the lights can be set to more than 60 colors.