12 things you should keep in your car at all times in case of a disaster



No one wants to be stranded by the side of the road. However, emergencies do happen and we all need to be prepared to handle them. As a result, it’s imperative that we keep select emergency supplies in our cars at all times.

Even though some added weight to your car may negatively fuel economy, the following collection of emergency supplies will surely come in handy if you’re ever stuck in a tough spot. Not everyone will need everything on the list, but it surely won’t hurt to have them all.

The items can generally be broken down into three different categories. The first being survival supplies. Naturally, keep you and your passengers alive should always be the top priority. The second category is comprised of the tools that will help you escape danger, get assistance, or hopefully get you back on the road again.

Here’s a closer look at 12 things you should keep in your car at all time in case of disaster:

1. Bottled water

source Shutterstock/ericlefrancais

In an emergency, access to clean water is a must. Humans can survive without food much longer than without water. Thus, it’s important to keep a at least a few bottles of water in your car at all times.

2. MRE/energy bars

source Radowitz / Shutterstock.com

It’s wise to keep some sort of food or sustenance in your car in case of an emergency. Energy bars or various snacks will suffice, but those worried about emergencies where an immediate evacuation isn’t available can opt for a Meal-Read-to-Eat or MRE. They are sealed, prepackaged meals prepared for the military and are designed to remain edible for years. They are even equipped with a flameless ration heater that allows you to heat up the meal without the use of fire. MREs are available at military surplus stores or online.

3. A flashlight with extra batteries.

source Shutterstock/Kryuchka Yaroslav

A flashlight with spare batteries is always good to have, especially if you’re stranded at night.

4. Warm clothes

source Natascha Kaukorat/Shutterstock

For those in cold weather climates, keeping some extra warm clothes in your car can be a lifesaver if you’re stranded.

5. Window breaker/seatbelt cutter

source sarawut muensang/Shutterstock

If your car ever winds up in a body of water or in any case where you need to make a speedy exit, an emergency window breaker is good to have. As the name would suggest, the tool is designed to break open a car’s window in an emergency. In many cases, the window breaker will also come with a blade that will quickly cut through your seatbelt.

6. First aid kit

source NAPI WAN ALI/Shutterstock

A first aid kit is handly in an emergency situation. Cleaning up a wound before it gets infected increases your chances of survival.

7. Hand-crank emergency radio

source digitalreflections / Shutterstock.com

When you’re stranded, a hand-crank emergency radio will provide you with weather information without the need to turn on your car and waste gasoline. Many of these radios are powered by both a hand-crank and solar panels. They even have USB ports to help charge your phone.

8. Emergency survival kit

source Edvard Nalbantjan/Shutterstock

You can also buy an emergency survival kit. Many of which come complete with a firestarter, mylar thermal blankets, a compass, tactical knife, and even reflective cones.

9. Road cones/flares/reflective triangle

source NiP STUDIO/Shutterstock

If your survival kit doesn’t come with a reflective triangle, road cone, or road flares. Buy some. These tools alerts other motorists that you are stranded, reducing the likelihood of additional collisions.

10. Multi-tool or tool kit

source leshiy985/Shutterstock

A multi-tool or even a complete tool kit comes in handy if you need to make quick repairs to your car.

11. Jumper cables or electric jump starter.

source PhotoBlink/Shutterstock

Always keep a set of jumper cables or even a battery operated electric jump starter in your car. Neither is particularly expensive and can get your back on the road again.

12. Tire pump and sealant

source Fahroni/Shutterstock

In cases where you have a flat tire, have a can of tire sealant like Fix-A-Flat will allow you to patch small holes while an electric air pump will put enough air back into the tire to get your going again.