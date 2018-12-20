I drove more than 70 cars this year. Here are the things that annoyed me the most.

caption Grrrr … source Matthew DeBord/BI

I test and review dozens of cars, trucks, and SUVs every year.

Most are impressive. But there are some things that annoy me.

For 2018, I decided to round up all the features that disappointed.

I generally find that at the end of year, after testing dozens of vehicles, I have very little of significance to complain about. Automakers are doing a fantastic job, up and down the price ladder, of satisfying and delighting their customers.

That said, I’ve driven enough cars that I often encounter some annoying stuff. Not dealbreakers, and in some cases, to be expected. One doesn’t want their massively powerful sports cars to go easy on the fuel consumption. But annoying, nonetheless.

I keep a mental record of the disappointing features in the cars that I review every year. This time around, I thought I share what irked me with everyone else.

So here are the 20 most disappointing features in all the cars I reviewed in 2018:

The fake plastic hood vents …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… On the Kia Stinger. Yes, the Stinger was our 2018 Car of the Year. But the extraneous plastic was borrowed from a year when Pontiacs still roamed the roads.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The trackpad …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… For the infotainment system in the Lexus LS500. Our tester cost more than $115,000. But Lexus flagship has the worst infotainment interface in the luxury business.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The key fob …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… For the Aston Martin DB11 Volante. It’s a glorious car, but James Bond would be humiliated to slip the fob in to the pocket of his bespoke suit jacket.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The cupholders …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… In the Porsche Boxster GTS. They pretty much useless for holding cups.

source Porsche

The joystick shifter …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… In the BMW M5. The car its a magnificent beast, but the shifter is completely annoying.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The ride quality …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… On the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. OK, this a survive-the-apocalypse pickup. But When you aren’t surviving the end of the world, you’ll be fighting endless lower back pain from this rough rider.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The trunk in the …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… Acura NSX. It’s barely big enough to hold a disassembled oboe in its case.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The steering-wheel trackballs …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… On the Tesla Model 3. Sure, we get that the interior is supposed to be SUPER MINIMALIST. But the two trackballs are overtaxed, controlling everything from audio volume to side-view mirrors.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The infotainment system …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… On the Jaguar F-Pace 30t Portfolio LE. Really gorgeous car. Seriously laggy and glitchy infotainment system.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The massive supercharger …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… On the Corvette ZR1. True, 755 hp is impossible without it. But with it, seeing over that massive mound of power can be a tricky.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The interior …

Of toe Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This luxury SUV has an interior that’s far from its best feature.

The driving dynamics …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… Of the Buick Enclave Avenir. Buck’s aren’t supposed to be firm. But the Enclave Avenir draws its inspiration from pillows and pudding.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The turbocharged, 275-hp, four-cylinder engine …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… In the entry level Chevy Camaro. The turbo four in the similar base Mustang is much better.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The overall styling …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… Of the BMW X4 SUV. It’s supposed to be a fastback version of the X3 SUV. Great, but it looks downright weird.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The 16-gallon gas tank …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… In the Ford Mustang GT. The car is a monster, but you’ll need to enjoy fill-ups to savor the beast.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The cheap yellow plastic hood latch …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… In the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Stylish car, but it harbors some astoundingly cheap components.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Fuel economy …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… For the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Nobody buys a car like this and its massive V12 motor for MPGs. Still, 13 mpg combined is painful.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Lack of charging options …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… For the Nissan Leaf. The new Leaf adds range, but non-Teslas still lack a widespread, easily accessible national charging network.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The fact that I couldn’t …

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

… Buy the lovely Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon for my lovely wife. She was crazy about this car, but the $71,000 price tag is still a little too rich for my blood.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The demise …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… Of the Chevy SS sedan. Barebones, brutal four-door performance, leaving us for good as General Motors phased out the Australian Holden Commodore the SS was derived from.