32 fun and useful car gifts auto enthusiasts will love — according to a car collector

Car enthusiasts are naturally meticulous and picky about their preferences, so shopping for them during the holiday season can be a challenge. I know from experience because I’m one of those people.

If you don’t have the know-how or the funds to gift them the rare and expensive cars or parts they dream of, there are still a ton of cool and useful gifts any car lover will appreciate. To make shopping for the car enthusiasts on your list easier, I rounded up 32 clever gift ideas they’ll be happy to receive.

Most of these items are available with two-day shipping, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A wooden gift crate filled with auto-care products

Man Crates has a huge selection of gifts for men, and the Auto Car Crate is the perfect choice for the car-loving guy on your list. Instead of giving him a delicately wrapped gift with a bow on top, he’ll need to use the included crowbar to pry open the crate. Inside, you’ll find Chemical Guys Honeydew Snow Foam Auto Wash, a Chemical Guys Ultimate Fire Hose Car Wash Nozzle, a scratch-free chenille wash mitt, three professional grade microfiber towels, and a collapsible bucket.

An Alexa-enabled car charger

Most people enjoy using Alexa in their homes, but the Roav Viva by Anker now makes it possible to bring it on the road. Simply plug it in the 12-volt adapter and gain voice-controlled access to music, directions, audiobooks, and more. It also provides two USB high speed charging ports for your devices.

A smartphone mount

Car lovers would much rather spend their money on cool parts and accessories than pay a hefty fine for using a phone while driving. Giving them the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is like giving the gift of safety. It can be mounted to the dash or windshield, and is compatible with all smartphones.

A car cleaning kit

They say a clean car always drives better, so any auto lover will appreciate The Chemical Guys 16-Piece Car Wash Kit. It includes wash soap, detail spray, glass cleaner, wheel cleaner, cream wax, tire shine, and professional grade accessories like a wheel cleaning brush, scratch-free microfiber cloths, and a wash mitt.

A Bluetooth aux adapter

If you’re shopping for someone who recently upgraded or will soon be upgrading to a smartphone without a 3.5mm auxiliary port, the Mpow Bluetooth Aux Adapter is an extremely thoughtful gift. Rather than spending hundreds on a new Bluetooth-compatible car stereo, they’ll be able to pair their phone via Bluetooth with ease. I recently bought this and had great results in my own car. Read my full review here.

The Brush Hero

One of the hardest areas to clean on a car is the wheels – especially if they’re a tightly woven pattern. The “Shark Tank”-featured Brush Hero harnesses water pressure from a garden hose to knock away dirt and grime without ruining the finish of wheels. After testing it on my own car, I know that any car enthusiast will appreciate the amount of time this clever device can save them.

An Alexa-enabled navigation system and dash cam

Designed to provide turn-by-turn directions with a clear, unobstructed view while driving, the Garmin Speak Plus is super compact. With Alexa integration, they’ll never have to pull out their phone to get directions, control music or make a phone call. On top of that, the windshield-mounted device has a built-in camera for added safety like forward collision and lane departure warnings.

A die cast model car

Realistically, the vintage car enthusiast on your holiday list probably wants a real vintage car – but that may not be completely possible. If the 1957 Chevy Bel Air they’ve been dreaming of isn’t quite in your budget, a die-cast model car is the next best thing.

A LEGO Bugatti Chiron

If they’re more interested in new cars than old ones, this gift is sure to please. The LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron is nothing like the LEGOs they played with as a kid. This 3599-piece kit can be built into a stunning supercar that auto enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy building. The $350 price tag might sound like a lot, but it definitely beats the $3 million price tag of a real Chiron.

A remote-controlled drift car

Unlike most remote controlled (aka RC) cars with basic controls, the Drift Furious Turbo 9 RC car can effortlessly slide around corners like a high performing drift car. If you’re shopping for a drifter or a kid who has grown tired of their normal RC cars, they’ll definitely get a kick out of this one.

Two personalized leather keychains

Most car enthusiasts are all about customization and that even includes minor details like keychains. These custom leather keychains can be personalized just for them. For $47 you can get one side of each keychain stamped with words or letters of your choice. For $57 you can have both sides done.

A Tile Mate keychain

Going on a spirited drive will almost certainly put a smile on the face of a car enthusiast, but without car keys, it won’t be possible. The Tile Mate Key Finder is an easy solution to keep track of the keys. It attaches to your key ring, syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and can be tracked down using GPS on the Tile App. A map shows where that specific Tile Mate is so you can better locate it. Tile Mates also work well with wallets, so they won’t have to worry about not being able to find their driver’s license before heading out.

A book on the history of cars

Covering everything from the very first automobiles to iconic cars like the Ford Model T, Porsche 911, and Ferrari F40, this book will keep any car enthusiasts entertained for hours on end. With a plethora of pictures and information from past generations of cars, it makes for a great coffee table read.

An augmented reality Hot Wheels track

Hot Wheels have been on holiday wish lists for many generations, but this year’s hottest track is truly from the future. They’ll get to control the track through their smart device using augmented reality. The Hot Wheels Augmoto Track brings the action to life with explosions, fireworks, cheering crowds, and more.

A mechanic’s tool kit

Every car person needs their own set of tools. Instead of rummaging through the random assortment of tools they’ve accumulated over time, the Craftsman 450-piece tool kit is well organized and includes everything they’ll need to tackle mechanical work. At just $219.41, the kit will practically pay for itself. With the tools and confidence to work on their car at home, there’s no need to pay a mechanic for labor.

NASCAR HEAT 3 for PlayStation 4

NASCAR HEAT 3 is the racing game you’ll want to buy for PlayStation 4 owners. The game includes realistic race modes that simulate some of the most iconic NASCAR tracks as well as fun, mud-slinging race modes. Plus, they’ll receive a $50 NASCAR ticket to attend a real race. And if you want to make their in-game driving experience even more realistic, pick up this Logitech racing wheel, pedal assembly, and shifter set.

Forza Horizon 4 for XBOX One

If the car enthusiast you’re shopping for owns an XBOX One, Forza Horizon 4 is the best racing game for their console. It features a realistic competitive racing game that can be enjoyed at any level. To make the experience even better, pick up this Logitech racing wheel, pedal assembly, and shifter set.

A cordless tire inflator

This air compressor is a gift anyone, whether an enthusiast or not, will be able to use. It’s cordless design makes inflating tires easier than ever before. And with an auto-off feature, they’ll never have to worry about over-inflating.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch

Although the driving experience is far from realistic, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is extremely fun. They’ll race their way through crazy tracks filled with obstacles like banana peels, bombs, and more. Car fan or not, it’s a must-have game for all Nintendo Switch owners.

Clutch and Gas Socks

If you insist on buying that special someone a pair of socks for the holiday season, these clutch and gas socks are a fun option. Even when they’re not behind the wheel, they’ll remind them of their love for driving.

Gear to match his BMW, Mercedes, or dream Ferrari

Puma is one of the most deeply rooted sportswear brands in racing culture and its Motorsport collection proves that. With apparel for BMW Motorsport, Mercedes-Benz AMG, and Ferrari they’ve got pieces for lovers of Bimmers, Benzes, and the Prancing Horse.

A timing chain wall clock

Designed to look like an engine’s timing chain, this wall clock is a super cool addition to any auto enthusiasts garage or office space.

A pair of driving loafers

For days when full race gear isn’t needed, a nice pair of driving loafers are the perfect shoes for cruising. The Wolf & Shepherd Gunner Driver are handcrafted using waterproof suede and are super comfortable. Car guys will be able to easily hit the clutch when driving and still look stylish when they park the car and get out.

A pair of driving gloves

Even if you’re not shopping for a race car driver, a pair of driving gloves will be appreciated by any car enthusiast. During the fall and winter, they keep hands from freezing on a cold steering wheel without losing the necessary grip for maneuvering.

Car-themed cufflinks

Cufflinks are a fun way for any guy to incorporate personality into their style. This three-piece set, in particular, was made for car enthusiasts. Including, 5-speed shift patterns, speedometers, and steering wheels, he can show off his passion for cars in the office.

A California Car Duster

The California Car Duster is an awesome gift for all types of car enthusiasts. Whether they’re a meticulous collector who needs to dust off their garage queen every so often or they just like to keep their ride free of pollen and dirt in between washes, it’s an effective tool to have.

A portable jump starter and power pack

Traditional jumper cables, are useless without another car to use for power and a helping hand. The TACKLIFE T6 packs 16,500mAH of power, so jump-starting a car all alone is no problem. It also comes with a flashlight attachment and operates as a battery pack for devices like your smartphone or tablet. As a super convenient accessory, it has a place in everyone’s car, not just enthusiasts.

An experiential gift

Not every gift you give has to be an item. In fact, experiences are sometimes an even better option and Groupon has plenty to choose from. If you want to gift the person on your list an unforgettable experience, you can find everything from auto-cross lessons in an exotic car to go-kart races and rentals. Since search results vary based on your location, you should browse Groupon to see what’s available in your area.

An outrageous coffee table

If you’re shopping for the auto enthusiast who already has everything you could possibly think of (and you happen to have an extra $1,500 laying around), this big-bore, V8-style engine block coffee table will blow them away. Plus, you probably won’t have to buy another gift for the next few years.

A handheld vacuum

Since keeping the inside of a car clean is equally important as the outside, a hand-held vacuum is another must-have for car lovers. The BLACK+DECKER Lithium Cordless Hand Vacuum fully charges in 6 hours to provide strong and efficient suction. With a flip-up brush head for dusting and cleaning upholstery and a pull-out crevice tool for hard to reach areas, it’ll clean every corner of a car’s interior.

A race-inspired watch

Known for making car parts like steering wheels, shift knobs, and seats, Momo took its racing heritage and put it into a watch. The Driver Pro Automatic watch features a large dial that’s distinctly automotive and a black rubber strap. Any car guy will love this watch, but if you’re shopping for a true high-end option, you’ll want to check out the Rolex Daytona – the most iconic race watch ever created. Learn more about purchasing Rolexes safely online here.

A laser radar detector

You shouldn’t encourage the car lover on your list to exceed the speed limit, but let’s face it – some people just have a heavy foot while driving. The Cobra RAD 450 Radar Detector can help alert them of police scanners ahead, so they’ll know when it’s time to slow down. If it saves them from getting one speeding ticket, it will essentially pay for itself – and then some. Keep in mind that radar and laser detectors are legal in all states except Virginia and Washington D.C.

