A driver rear ended a truck and his car was impaled by logs. He miraculously survived.

caption Logs impaling the car. source Whitfield County Fire Department

A Georgia man was miraculously left with only minor injuries after his car was impaled by logs when he rear-ended a log truck in northwest Georgia.

Photos of the crash, which happened in Whitfield County in northwest Georgia on October 11, show logs crushing the front of the man’s SUV and extending all the way out the rear window.

Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O’Brien told CNN that the man escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

He said the driver was leaning down to get something he dropped on the floor of his car when he ran into the truck. Because the driver wasn’t sitting upright, the logs completely missed his head.

While the incident happened nearly two weeks ago, photos of the crash have since gone viral on the Whitfield County Fire Department’s Facebook page.

caption Logs hitting the car in Georgia. source Whitfield County Fire Department

O’Brien said that because the man wasn’t sitting up in the driver’s seat, he ended up in a gap between several logs that impaled his car.

“It was as if it was almost created just for his head,” he told CNN.

caption Logs hitting the car in Georgia. source Whitfield County Fire Department

Firefighters had to cut through 30 or 40 logs before they could rescue the man from the car. It took about 10 or 15 minutes to remove him, O’Brien told CNN.

The driver has not been publicly identified. It remains unclear if he’ll face charges in the crash.