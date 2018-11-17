How much car insurance costs in all 50 states

caption A shot of Indianapolis, Indiana. source Sean Pavone/shutterstock

Car insurance rates are among the most important factors buyers consider when purchasing a new vehicle. A premium is the rate motorists pay for a car insurance policy which protects them against accidents, damages, stolen vehicles and other incidents.

But car insurance rates for the same car can vary greatly from state to state.

For example, data from the insurance information website, Insure.com, shows Vermont’s average annual premium is $932, while Michigan’s is $2,239. A recent Insure.com study found the national average to be $1,365.

Insure.com points out that Michigan uses “no-fault” car insurance that is believed to be the cause of driving up rates. According to the website, “no-fault” insurance un-caps medical benefits for injuries sustained while driving.

There are other factors at play that lower premiums in other states.

Vermont has a small population, so this leads to fewer accidents and fewer claims, both of which help drive down premiums. This is the reason why Idaho and Iowa have some of the least expensive car insurance in the country.

In a statement to Business Insider, Insure.com’s insurance expert Penny Gusner said, “On the flip side, the states with cheaper car insurance tend to be more rural states that have a good competitive car insurance marketplace. Vermont is sparsely populated which helps keep the accident rate down, compared to Michigan that has big cities, such as Detroit.”

Ohio and Virginia are each relatively highly-populated states that have low insurance rates, but Insure.com cites the vast number of insurance carriers in each state-almost 250 for Ohio and over 300 for Virginia-and the competition which results as the main reason their insurance premiums are so low.

Variance in state laws account for the changes among auto premiums, but weather differences, crime rates, and the percentage of uninsured drivers in each state all play into the creating price differences.

Insure.com’ study notes that there are multiple risk factors at play that affect car insurance no matter what state you live in. These factors include age, gender, location, and the type of vehicle insured, and the driving record of the vehicle owner.

With this information in mind, take a look below at the average annual car insurance premium in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, using data provided by Insure.com.

51. Michigan: $2,239 average annual premium.

50. Louisiana: $2,126.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

49. Florida: $2,050.

source Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

48. Rhode Island: $1,852.

source P Meybruck/Shutterstock

47. Connecticut: $1,831.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

46. Washington, D.C.: $1,827.

45. California: $1,731.

source Sean Pavone/shutterstock

44. Georgia: $1,668.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

43. Delaware: $1,646.

42. Texas: $1,589.

source mandritoiu/Shutterstock

41. Colorado: $1,547.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

40. Wyoming: $1,544.

source LEOCHEN66/Shutterstock

39. Oklahoma: $1,531.

source Gau Meo/Shutterstock

38. Kentucky: $1,525.

source View_Point/Shutterstock

37. Arkansas: $1,503.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

36. Nevada: $1,485.

source randy andy/Shutterstock

35. Montana: $1,446.

source Jeremy Janus Photography/Shutterstock

34. Maryland: $1,439.

source S.Borisov/Shutterstock

33. Mississippi: $1,410.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

32. West Virginia: $1,408.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

31. New Jersey: $1,383.

30. New York: $1,361.

source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

29. Arizona: $1,355.

28. New Mexico: $1,352.

27. Kansas: $1,332.

26. South Carolina: $1,327.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

25. Washington: $1,309.

source Thye-Wee Gn/Shutterstock

24. Missouri: $1,256.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

23. Oregon: $1,250.

22. Alabama: $1,235.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

21. Hawaii: $1,229.

20. Illinois: $1,223.

source Eblis/Shutterstock

19. Minnesota: $1,215.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

18. Nebraska: $1,214.

source Christopher Boswellshutterstock

17. South Dakota: $1,213.

16. Tennessee: $1,211.

15. Alaska: $1,200.

source Gary Whitton/Shutterstock

14. Maine: $1,176 (Tie).

14. Massachusetts: $1,176 (Tie).

12. Utah: $1,131.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

11. Pennsylvania: $1,130.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

10. North Carolina: $1,104.

source digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock

9. Indiana: $1,091.

8. North Dakota: $1,086.

source David Harmantas/Shutterstock

7. Wisconsin: $1,084.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

6. New Hampshire: $1,039.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

5. Iowa: $1,025.

4. Virginia: $1,013.

3. Idaho: $989.

source Paul W Thompson/Shutterstock

2. Ohio: $944.

1. Vermont: $932.