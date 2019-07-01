Cara Delevingne slammed Justin Bieber for ‘tearing women down’ in his public criticism of Taylor Swift

caption Cara Delevingne, 26, is a renowned model and actress. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift recently spoke out against Scooter Braun’s purchase of her former label, Big Machine Records.

Justin Bieber, who’s managed by Braun, publicly apologized to Swift on Instagram for his role in “bullying” her online – but ultimately defended Braun.

Cara Delevingne, one of Swift’s closest friends, commented on Bieber’s post and accused him of “tearing down women” because he feels “threatened.”

“I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” she wrote.

The comment has since been deleted, apparently by Bieber, since Delevingne re-posted the message in her own Instagram story.

Cara Delevingne has come to Taylor Swift’s defense after Justin Bieber accused her of trying to incite her fans to bully Scooter Braun, his longtime manager.

“I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” Delevingne commented on Bieber’s Instagram post. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

“I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is,” she added. “As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation.”

Delevingne’s comment has since been deleted – apparently by Bieber, since the model re-posted the message in her own Instagram story.

caption When Delevingne re-posted the comment, she added, “love you @taylorswift.” source @caradelevingne/Instagram

Delevingne also appeared to condemn Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), for tacitly approving his post about Swift.

Hailey had previously commented on her husband’s post, calling him a “gentleman.”

caption Hailey Bieber had previously commented on her husband’s post about Swift, calling him a “gentleman.” source @justinbieber/Instagram

The drama began when Swift spoke out against Braun’s purchase of her former label, Big Machine Records.

The 29-year-old pop star signed with the label at just 15 years old. When she left in 2018 to sign a new contract with Republic Records, she gave up the right to own any of her past songs and albums.

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she wrote on Tumblr on Sunday. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

Read more: Why Taylor Swift is so angry about Scooter Braun buying her old music

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” she continued. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Swift also referenced an old Instagram post from Bieber, which was a screenshot of a FaceTime with Braun and Kanye West. West, who's also managed by Braun, was involved in a very public feud with Swift at the time.

Bieber publicly apologized to Swift on Instagram for his role in "bullying" her online - but ultimately sided with his manager.

"As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair," Bieber wrote. "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

Since Delevingne's comment disappeared, many people returned to Bieber's post to accuse him of deleting it. Some have even copied and pasted her message word-for-word in new comments.

Representatives for Delevingne, Swift, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Scooter Braun didn't immediately return INSIDER's request for comment.