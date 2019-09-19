Cara Delevingne rocked neon-green lingerie and a fishnet headpiece in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show

caption Cara Delevingne and Rihanna at the 2019 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It looks like Cara Delevingne stole the show at the second-annual Savage X Fenty runway event.

The fashion show hasn’t aired yet – you can watch it on Amazon Prime from September 20 – but more photos have emerged from the event, and one shows Delevingne clad in neon green from head to toe. The model and actress donned semi-sheer lingerie, matching gloves and tights, and shiny green heels. Her look was completed with a fishnet headpiece covered in jewels, as well as a matching choker.

At one point during the event, Delevingne posed alongside the brand’s founder, Rihanna, who wore an all-black ensemble that included a top that appeared to be made out of leather.

Delevingne also made sure to pose on the red carpet ahead of the Savage X Fenty show. She opted for a simpler look, wearing a black minidress with the top unbuttoned to reveal a semi-sheer bra underneath, as well as patent-leather boots and layers of gold necklaces.

The 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show will be streamed on Amazon Prime starting September 20 at midnight ET. While it’s the second fashion show for Rihanna’s brand, it’s the first time the event will be available to watch online. Performances include artists like Halsey and DJ Khaled, while stars such as Laverne Cox and Normani will be featured in the show.