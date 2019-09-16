Cara Delevingne says the corset she had to wear every day on set for a new TV show made her lose her voice

As a longtime model, Cara Delevingne has worn numerous styles over the years. Corsets, however, seem to be among her least favorite garments.

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, the model-turned actress discussed everything from her career to Harvey Weinstein. She also talked about the corsets she wore daily while filming her Amazon series, “Carnival Row.”

“I had to wear a corset every day, and you lose your voice,” Delevingne told Net-a-Porter. “I wonder, in the past, did men just sit round thinking, ‘What can we do? A muzzle? Is that a bit obvious? Okay, we’ll just wrap something round their waists so they can’t breathe or speak.'”

She then compared the restraints of corsets to her career as a model.

“As a model, I didn’t really have any self-identity or self-worth,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Supermodel?'”

“I was taking so much from myself and giving it to everyone, but I wasn’t making a difference, and I wasn’t giving anything back,” Delevingne told Net-a-Porter.

Despite concerns that corsets and other waist-training devices might cause bruising, nausea, and fainting, celebrities have long favored the garment

Kylie Jenner, for example, wore a corset-style dress in August, while Kim Kardashian West wore a golden corset in February.

Kardashian West also wore a corset-style dress to the 2019 Met Gala, leading some people to criticize her small waist.

The reality-television star later said she couldn’t sit or go to the bathroom while wearing the garment, which also required her to take breathing lessons before wearing it.

Representatives for Cara Delevingne and Amazon did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.