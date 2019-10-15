Cara Delevingne wore a daring denim jumpsuit covered with holes

Cara Delevingne attended the second annual Girl Up Girl Hero Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverley Hills, California, on Sunday.

For the event, she wore a daring denim jumpsuit covered with strategically-placed holes.

The suit, which was designed by Guy Laroche, featured both long sleeves and a V-shaped neckline.

Delevingne also donned pointed white pumps and matching eye makeup.

Cara Delevingne wore one of her most daring looks to date over the weekend.

On Sunday, she arrived at the second annual Girl Up Girl Hero Awards in California wearing a denim jumpsuit designed by Guy Laroche. The long-sleeved ensemble was covered in holes, and also featured a V-shaped neckline.

Adding a pop of color, Delevingne also wore pointed white pumps and white eye shadow that extended into a smokey wing.

While on the pink carpet, Delevingne had some fun with her bold ensemble. At one point, she even turned her back on photographers to show how the holes on her jumpsuit were strategically placed to prevent a fashion mishap.

Delevingne seems to prefer clothes that are comfortable over styles that are trendy and uncomfortable. In September, the actress compared corsets to muzzles while speaking with Net-a-Porter.

“I had to wear a corset every day, and you lose your voice,” Delevingne told Net-a-Porter about the costumes she wore while filming her new show “Carnival Row.”

“I wonder, in the past, did men just sit round thinking, ‘What can we do? A muzzle? Is that a bit obvious? Okay, we’ll just wrap something round their waists so they can’t breathe or speak,'” she said.