Tekashi 6ix9ine testified that Cardi B was part the Nine Trey gang in court, and — as expected — Cardi clowned him for it

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine and Cardi B. source Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine named Cardi B, rapper Jim Jones, and several others as affiliates of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang as he spoke in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Cardi B denied gang affiliations in a now-deleted tweet, saying: “You just said it yourself … Brin not 9 Trey. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them.”

She also shared a viral meme of KeKe Palmer on Instagram, in which the actress responded to a photo of Dick Cheney in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: “I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t – I wouldn’t know a thing.”

Cardi B told GQ she had connections to the Bloods last year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cardi B denied gang affiliations after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said that she was affiliated with the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang as he testified against reputed associates on Thursday.

“You just said it yourself… Brin not 9 Trey. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them,” she said in a now-deleted tweet, according to People.

Brim is likely a reference to the Brims, a gang under the Blood Alliance but is separate from the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang.

Her response was part of a now-deleted retweet that said: “We talking about Cardi b admitting being in a Blood Gang since 15. Atlantic can say she not, Cardi going to correct them bc she a Real One. She don’t care. She a Gangster & nobody can tell her nothing.”

6ix9ine: Cardi B is a Nine Trey Blood Atlantic Records: Nope Cardi: Wrong set! [tweet & delete, via @mehpatrol] pic.twitter.com/mAWRtEQSle — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) September 19, 2019

Cardi B also shared a viral meme of KeKe Palmer on Instagram, in which the actress appears not to recognize former Vice President Dick Cheney in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t – I wouldn’t know a thing,” Palmer said in the clip shared by Cardi.

Cardi did not caption the video, but she posted it hours after Tekashi’s testimony.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, named Cardi B, rapper Jim Jones, and several others as members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods as he spoke in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

“I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” he told the court of Cardi B, according to Page Six.

His testimony was turned into a mockery online, as people on social media joked about Hernandez’s seemingly endless snitching.

Read more: Tekashi 6ix9ine testified that Cardi B was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang, and that’s probably not going to end well

Cardi B, meanwhile, told GQ she had connections to the Bloods last year.

“When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods,” she told reporter Caity Weaver. “I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that – it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave. Stripping changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn’t give a f— about gangs, because I was so focused on making money.”

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.