Cardi B’s sneakers look like 2 different shoes smashed together and it’s almost like an optical illusion

caption Cardi’s newest kicks. source Instagram/@iamcardib

Over the past few years, Cardi B has become a style icon.

But she recently rocked some sneakers on Instagram that left people scratching their heads.

The sneakers look like two shoes mashed on top of each other.

Cardi B is unapologetically herself in all her endeavors – style included. Her looks over the past year, from the Met Gala to the Grammys, have shown us that she’s not afraid to take risks. So, we shouldn’t really be surprised by her most recent Instagram post, in which she’s rocking some interesting shoes.

Take a look at the confusing footwear:

Focus on her shoes, which appear to be a variation of the Dsquared2 Giant Sandals, which were the star of Milan Fashion Week over the summer. A representative for Dsquared2 didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

At first glance, Cardi B’s shoes might look like a normal pair of chunky dad sneakers, but their backs seem to be a type of high heel or wedge.

Read more: Dad sneaker wedges are now in fashion and people are seriously confused

Needless to say, people were confused.

The Optical Illusion 11s and I want them https://t.co/y2d77Vklzo — El Barrio Lysistrata (@_Aesthetixx) December 20, 2018

Him : what are those ????????????????

Cardi B: these the new sneakers sneakers pic.twitter.com/qP8KjzkrSX — salute2jroc_ (@JQUANBYRD) December 20, 2018

I don't get cardi b sneakers — Karla PR (@iKarlaGrr) December 20, 2018

There’s never a dull moment with Cardi B.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.