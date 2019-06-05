Cardi B got liposuction after having her baby. From breast lifts to vaginal rejuvenation, here are 6 popular ‘mommy makeover’ surgeries.

caption Cardi B isn’t the first celebrity to share her decision to get a “mommy makeover.” source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

In early May during her performance at the Beale Street Music Festival, Cardi B told fans she had liposuction and got her “boobs redone” after giving birth to her daughter.

In 2010, a reported 112,000 women had tummy tucks and 90,000 women had breast lifts, two common “mommy makeover” procedures, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Other popular mommy makeover procedures include breast augmentation, vaginal rejuvenation, and butt augmentation.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

During a May performance at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, singer and rapper Cardi B revealed that she underwent liposuction and a breast augmentation after having her daughter Kulture.

Cardi B isn’t the first celebrity to share her decision to get a “mommy makeover,” or a cosmetic surgery that helps reshape a woman’s body after giving birth. Actress and cookbook author Ayesha Curry said she had breast-related surgery after having her first child in December 2018, according to Buzzfeed.

These procedures aren’t just for the rich and famous. In 2010, a reported 112,000 women had tummy tucks and 90,000 women had breast lifts, two common mommy makeover procedures, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

While it’s unclear how many of those women were new moms, the procedures are so popular among that population that “the mommy makeover” has become an overarching term for all of the potential cosmetic procedures a new mom may want, including those that tighten loose skin, lift breasts, and enlarge butts.

See also: This new mom’s side-by-side photos make an important point about postpartum bodies.

“In the past we saw a lot of women in their 50s getting these types of procedures. But today we are seeing young mothers in their 30s coming in for procedures such as tummy tucks and breast lifts. They don’t want to wait years to reestablish how they used to look. They want their pre-baby bodies back now,” Dr. Phillip Haeck, a former ASPS president, said in a statement about the 2010 statistics.

Dr. Alan Matarasso, the current president of ASPS, told INSIDER that the procedures can help account for factors that are out of a new mom’s control, like loose skin, stretch marks, and muscle separation. “No amount of exercise” will reverse those body changes, he said.

According to Matarasso, if women opt for a procedure, they’ll need to wait until they’re no longer nursing their child and have a normal menstrual cycle again, which can be anywhere between two and seven months.

From vaginal rejuvenation to butt augmentation, here are six popular “mommy makeover” procedures, according to ASPS.

Breast augmentation, which is often referred to as a “boob job,” involves inserting synthetic implants under the breast tissue.

caption Breast implants used for breast augmentation surgery. source Getty / Spencer Platt

After a woman gives birth, the breast tissue can lose elasticity and denseness – especially if she decides to breastfeed. Breast augmentation is a common option for women who wish to fix this sagging appearance, Matarasso said.

In a boob job, synthetic implants are inserted under the breast tissue and muscle to make the breasts look fuller, rounder, and more even.

On average, this procedure costs $3,824, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Breast lifts are also a popular procedure for new moms.

caption A breast lift can be done in conjunction with a boob job, or on its own. source Shutterstock

Since 2000, breast lifts have become 70% more popular, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The procedure involves removing excess skin in the breast area to tighten and lift the breast for a more youthful and perky look. This procedure can be done in conjunction with a boob job or on its own.

Breast lifts can cost between $4,000 and $10,000 depending on the type of procedure and how large a woman wants her breasts to appear.

Butt augmentation is a controversial procedure that uses fat from other areas of the body or implants to make the butt look larger.

caption Butt-related cosmetic procedures have raised red flags in the past. source BraunS / Getty

Like breast augmentation, butt augmentation uses implants to make the area appear larger and fuller. Another butt augmentation method involves taking fat from other areas of a person’s body and grafting it to the butt area. Yet another option is the gluteal lift, which involves removing excess fat and tissue, and does not require fat injections.

In the past, butt procedures, specifically the Brazilian butt lift, have raised red flags. In August 2018, a Brazilian plastic surgeon was charged with murder when one of his patients died after getting the butt injections.

Then in October 2018, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons warned its member doctors against ever performing this type of procedure.

Still, Brazilian butt lifts remain a popular mommy makeover procedure in the U.S.

On average, butt augmentation using fat grafts costs $4,341, butt implants cost $4,750, and a butt lift costs $4,802.

Liposuction is one of the most sought after mommy makeover surgeries.

caption Cardi B told fans she had liposuction after giving birth. source REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Liposuction involves surgically removing excess fat from different parts of the body to create a more toned and contoured appearance. Like Cardi B, many women get liposuction in addition to a breast augmentation or lift as their mommy makeovers.

Matarasso recommends women have these procedures when they know they won’t have any more children, since giving birth again could reverse the results. “You just lose some benefits [of the procedure] if you have another kid after the surgery,” he said.

That said, if you undergo the procedure more than once, you won’t be subject to additional health risks.

Liposuction costs $3,518 on average.

Tummy tucks, which are highly requested by new moms, involve removing excess fat from the body. The procedure also removes loose skin.

caption One expert says the tummy tuck is a popular procedure for his patients who are between the ages of 35 and 40. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Matarasso said the tummy tuck is a popular procedure for his patients who are between the ages of 35 and 40.

“They come in and say they’ve worked out and got to their pre-pregnancy weight, but they still look pregnant,” he said.

That’s because the skin in the stomach area loosened during pregnancy. Tummy tucks remove that excess skin and fat to create a flatter look. The procedure can’t remove stretch marks, unless they appear on a part of the skin that is being surgically removed.

Tummy tucks cost between $7,000 to $12,000, according to Matarasso.

Vaginal rejuvenation includes a few different procedures that change the shape and size of the genitals.

caption Some women don’t like the way their genitals look after giving birth. source Caroline Praderio/INSIDER

Vaginal rejuvenation involves surgically removing and reshaping parts of the body to make the genitals appear more like they did before giving birth.

There are different types of vaginal rejuvenation procedures including labiaplasty, clitoral hood reduction, and labia majoraplasty.

“Labial reductions are common because [the labia] feel uncomfortable and look unpleasant for [some new moms],” Matarasso said.

This type of procedure costs between $6,000 and $8,000, he added.