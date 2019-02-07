Cardi B says Offset ‘suggested’ marriage counseling before they broke up, but she refused

caption Cardi B has a daughter with Offset. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Cardi B said that Offset recommended that they try therapy prior to their breakup in 2018, but she was adamant about not going.

“I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she told Harper’s Bazaar during an interview for their March 2019 issue. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper started dating in 2017 and secretly tied the knot in September 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, in July 2018. Since then, Cardi B has been open about motherhood and her roller coaster relationship with Offset.

In December 2018, the 26-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to tell followers that she and Offset were no longer together.

Read more: Cardi B and Offset have split – here’s a timeline of their whirlwind relationship

“We’ve got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said. “And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just, like, I guess we grew out of love.”

Days after the revelation, Offset crashed one of Cardi B’s performances with flowers and a cake that read, “Take Me Back Cardi.”

Since then, Cardi has said that she and Offset are working on their relationship.

“I think we’re going to be alright,” she said during an interview that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “You know, you gotta take it slow. When I was 13, my parents separated, right? So I always feel like it’s important to have like, a two-parents household.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.