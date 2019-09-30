Cardi B made an entrance in a padded skirt and suit jacket with a $41,000 handbag at a Paris Fashion Week show

- source
- Christian Vierig/Getty Images
- Cardi B stepped out at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a gray padded suit created by designer Thom Browne.
- On Instagram, the rapper compared her outfit to clothes a teacher might wear.
- To complete the look, she donned glasses, a $2,421 pair of platform heels, and carried a $41,000 handbag made from alligator skin. Both the heels and handbag were designed by Thom Browne.
- Earlier in the week, Cardi B turned heads when she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a floral ensemble that completely covered her face.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Cardi B stole the show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
While attending the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show, the rapper stepped out wearing a gray ensemble created by the designer. She wore a gray suit jacket with padded shoulders, sleeves, and hips, as well as a matching padded skirt.
The outfit was originally created by Thom Browne as part of his Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection.
- source
- Christian Vierig/Getty Images
To complete the look, Cardi added three accessories designed by Thom Browne: platform heels, an oversized handbag, and gold-rimmed glasses.
At the time of writing, her Oxford-style heels are sold out. However, an Instagram that documents the rapper’s outfits, called Cardi B Closet, says the shoes previously cost $2,421. Her alligator-skin handbag, on the other hand, is still available to purchase from Thom Browne for $41,000.
- source
- Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Earlier in the week, Cardi B also turned heads when she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a floral ensemble that completely covered her face.
PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE ! pic.twitter.com/Sog9qepW5n
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 28, 2019
The outfit was designed by London-based designer Richard Quinn as part of his Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.
- source
- PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com
After sharing a video of herself wearing the outfit on Instagram, some people called out the fact that while Cardi was seemingly allowed to wear the ensemble, Muslim women who wear face-covering niqabs or burkas in France are not allowed to do so.
So if muslim women do this we terrorists. If cardi does it shes iconic? https://t.co/gUrPTroJdq
— Waed™️ (@waed_alhayek) September 29, 2019
The country implemented a ban on full-face veils back in 2011, which imposes a fine of €150, or $163, on those who wear the garments.
Representatives for Cardi B and Richard Quinn did not respond to Insider’s previous requests for comment.
- Read more:
- Cardi B says she was sexually harassed by a photographer during a magazine shoot, and nobody did anything about it
- Tekashi 6ix9ine testified that Cardi B was part of the Nine Trey gang in court, and – as expected – Cardi clowned him for it
- Cardi B struggled with her pregnancy and was ‘depressed’ while recording her hit album ‘Invasion of Privacy’
- Cardi B stirs up internet debate after revealing she puts ketchup on her eggs – and not in her fridge