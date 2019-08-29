Cardi B struggled with her pregnancy and was ‘depressed’ while recording her hit album ‘Invasion of Privacy’

  • “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B recently opened up on Twitter about her experience recording her hit album “Invasion of Privacy.”
  • The rapper revealed that she was struggling with the effects of her pregnancy and was “depressed” while creating the album.
  • “I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds, and in a rush to finish it so I [could] start doing music videos before I started showing,” Cardi tweeted on Wednesday.
  • She also said she spent “months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio.”
  • “Invasion of Privacy” went on to become a major hit, and made the rapper a superstar.
Rapper Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she struggled with her pregnancy and was “depressed” while recording her hit album “Invasion of Privacy.”

“I did it all while I was pregnant,” the “Money” rapper tweeted on Wednesday.

“Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds, and in a rush to finish it so I [could] start doing music videos before I started showing.”

Cardi also revealed that her mental health suffered during that time, referring to herself as “depressed.”

“I [spent] 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed a– in a studio,” she shared.

The rapper said that she wasn’t worried about critical reception, but only how her pregnancy would affect her burgeoning career.

“All I [could] think about was … everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby?” she said.

Cardi revealed that the struggles she went through while recording the album only made her win for best rap album at the 2019 Grammys earlier this year sweeter.

“When I won a Grammy for [“Invasion of Privacy”] I didn’t have no words to say, but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period, [and] I was like, ‘Yeah b—- you deserve this shit!'” she tweeted.

Cardi’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for the rapper, with many praising her for her strength.

The rapper, who just won an MTV VMA for best hip-hop, has been open about her struggles with trolls and the effects of fame.

She alarmed fans in July when she tweeted “Wish I was dead” (after facing allegations of rape and “blackfishing” online) before quickly deleting it.

And this isn’t the first time the rapper has opened up about her fears of pregnancy derailing her career.

“A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career,” Cardi told Rolling Stone in 2018.

She revealed that when she told some of her close friends and family, they had their doubts.

Cardi B said, “It was like, ‘You can’t do this. This might fuck up your career.'”

But the rapper didn’t let the criticism stop her, saying in a Breakfast Club interview last April (shortly after she revealed her pregnancy), “I see a lot of women online, like, ‘I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.’ And it’s like, ‘Why can’t I have both?'”