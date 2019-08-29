Cardi B struggled with her pregnancy and was ‘depressed’ while recording her hit album ‘Invasion of Privacy’

caption Cardi B will appear in the upcoming movie “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B recently opened up on Twitter about her experience recording her hit album “Invasion of Privacy.”

The rapper revealed that she was struggling with the effects of her pregnancy and was “depressed” while creating the album.

“I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds, and in a rush to finish it so I [could] start doing music videos before I started showing,” Cardi tweeted on Wednesday.

She also said she spent “months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio.”

“Invasion of Privacy” went on to become a major hit, and made the rapper a superstar.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rapper Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she struggled with her pregnancy and was “depressed” while recording her hit album “Invasion of Privacy.”

“I did it all while I was pregnant,” the “Money” rapper tweeted on Wednesday.

“Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds, and in a rush to finish it so I [could] start doing music videos before I started showing.”

I did it all while I was pregnant.Throwing up, drowsy,terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing .I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Cardi also revealed that her mental health suffered during that time, referring to herself as “depressed.”

“I [spent] 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed a– in a studio,” she shared.

The rapper said that she wasn’t worried about critical reception, but only how her pregnancy would affect her burgeoning career.

“All I [could] think about was … everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby?” she said.

I wasn’t even thinking of winning or even the Grammies. All I can think about was …everybody is disappointed in me,am I still going to have a career after this baby ? Is this album going to make me or break me ? I need to finish before I start showing . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Cardi revealed that the struggles she went through while recording the album only made her win for best rap album at the 2019 Grammys earlier this year sweeter.

“When I won a Grammy for [“Invasion of Privacy”] I didn’t have no words to say, but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period, [and] I was like, ‘Yeah b—- you deserve this shit!'” she tweeted.

So when I won a Grammy for it I didn’t have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS SHIT !abd until this day my shit still charting . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 28, 2019

Cardi’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for the rapper, with many praising her for her strength.

You've been so strong, Bardi Gang is here for you❤️ — Cardi B Charts (@CardiBCharts) August 28, 2019

Instead you won, my queen. You deserve the whole universe, you are the best mother I’ve ever seen, you are the best rapper and woman I could have met????❤️, love you more than anything. I always support you — Cardibxorange (@cardibxorange) August 28, 2019

And you survived through it all & that’s why we love you ✨ pic.twitter.com/v5YLi5TSMr — MESSY ARIANA ⚫️ (fan account) (@MessyAG1) August 28, 2019

I hate that you were made to feel that way because those of us who are mothers as well have NEVER been disappointed in you Queen! You are human….ain't none of us snapping back after birth like a robot. You are an inspiration PeriodT — A B.Norris (Queen Aries) (@ABNorrisQueenA1) August 29, 2019

The rapper, who just won an MTV VMA for best hip-hop, has been open about her struggles with trolls and the effects of fame.

She alarmed fans in July when she tweeted “Wish I was dead” (after facing allegations of rape and “blackfishing” online) before quickly deleting it.

Read more: Cardi B tweeted ‘Wish I was dead,’ then quickly deleted it after a weekend spent defending herself from rape and ‘blackfishing’ accusations

And this isn’t the first time the rapper has opened up about her fears of pregnancy derailing her career.

“A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career,” Cardi told Rolling Stone in 2018.

She revealed that when she told some of her close friends and family, they had their doubts.

Cardi B said, “It was like, ‘You can’t do this. This might fuck up your career.'”

But the rapper didn’t let the criticism stop her, saying in a Breakfast Club interview last April (shortly after she revealed her pregnancy), “I see a lot of women online, like, ‘I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.’ And it’s like, ‘Why can’t I have both?'”