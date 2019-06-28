Cardi B went off on a reporter for ambushing her on the street, and even the rapper’s haters are saying her response was justified

caption Cardi B is a Grammy award-winning artist. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Cardi B wasn’t happy to be on camera while spending time with her father and daughter.

The rapper’s interaction with a Univision reporter didn’t go well after the reporter tried to interview her father.

Fans felt that Cardi’s response was justified. One wrote on Twitter, “this was disturbing.”

Cardi B reprimanded a reporter from Univision’s “El Gordo y La Flaca” for ambushing her on the streets of New York while out with her father and daughter, and even those who say they aren’t fans of the rapper are saying that she was right to call out the reporter.

In the video, which was posted on Univision’s official YouTube page on Thursday, reporter Gelena Solano introduced the unedited clip by saying (in Spanish) that she didn’t think that trying to interview her “favorite artist” would become such a controversy.

Solano walked up to an unsuspecting Cardi B and her father to thank her for “defending us Dominicans.” She also congratulated her on her latest single, “Press.”

Solano then asked her how it feels to be Dominican. Cardi B’s father is Dominican and her mother is Trinidadian.

The Bronx rapper appeared to be wearing no makeup, a purple wig, a long sleeved shirt and sweatpants. Seemingly uncomfortable, Cardi told the reporter that she “didn’t look decent.”

“Come on now, you’re a woman, you come out, you look good with makeup. I don’t look good, my hair’s [bleep sound], come on now, don’t do that to me,” Cardi said before walking past the reporter into a storefront.

Things escalated when Solano tried to interview Cardi’s father, whose face remained blurred throughout the video.

“Don’t put my father on TV,” Cardi yelled from the store.

While she was talking to the reporter, another man walked toward the rapper and assertively told her to “move out of the way” in Spanish.

“You move, I wasn’t talking to you damn crazy,” Cardi responded in Spanish.

She then continued to explain to the reporter that she doesn’t want her father on TV because she worries about his safety.

“Don’t put my father on TV because my dad don’t walk around with security and you don’t know people that’s gonna harm my dad,” she said. “Don’t come to me with cameras without me knowing, that’s disrespectful, I’m with my child.”

Solano defended herself and said that any reporter would take advantage of meeting and interviewing Cardi B.

The Grammy award-winning artist went on Instagram Live that same day, and said that although she enjoys “El Gordo y La Flaca” and tries to “give them as many interviews” as she can, she was upset that the reporter kept recording her family. Cardi explained that her family prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

She mentioned that she ended up not getting a massage because the reporter still wanted to interview her.

People on the video’s YouTube comments and Twitter are saying that Cardi was right to react the way that she did.

She had every right to be angry like why the hell are they just randomly recording her in public like that without telling first or with her dad being there like that's is so disrespectful. — Neguib Abubakar (@abubakar_neguib) June 28, 2019

I would have responded the same way entirely, like c'mon you gotta give her some slack — #SG2isComing (@_selgo_) June 28, 2019

Cardi B is completely Correct !!



Let the artist breathe…duhh they don't even let their parents breathe — Megha (@roars_loudly) June 28, 2019

She is right and this is coming from a barb! — Megatron (@swishswishtingz) June 28, 2019

I think this is the one time I have no choice but to agree with Cardi … this was disturbing — ???????? (@HartBrakrx) June 28, 2019

The interaction comes a day after the rapper released the music video for her latest single “Press,” which ironically includes the lyrics: “Press, press, press, press, press, Cardi don’t need more press.”