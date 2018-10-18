Cardi B opens up about giving birth to her new daughter: ‘She broke my vagina’

Cardi B welcomed a baby with Offset in July.

Cardi B welcomed a baby with Offset in July.
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

  • Cardi B appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday and opened up about being a mother following the birth of Kulture, her daughter with with Offset, in July.
  • The rapper gushed over motherhood, saying it’s “the best” and that she wants three or four children.
  • The 26-year-old added that, because of the happiness her daughter brought her, she could “do this over and over again.”
  • However, she admitted that childbirth was harder than she anticipated, and Kulture “broke my vagina.”
  • “That’s a rude thing for her to do,” Kimmel joked.
  • Cardi B added that “nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina.”
  • She also said her daughter is “very feisty” and “demanding” and she’s “not mentally ready” to show Kulture to the public.
  • Watch the video below.

