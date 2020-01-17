Cardi B paired a see-through catsuit with a skull ski mask that covered most of her face

caption Cardi B celebrated her husband Offset’s fashion collaboration with Laundered Works Corp in Paris. source Splash News

Cardi B arrived at Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer catsuit and a skull ski mask.

The rapper paired the see-through ensemble with a black bra and underwear and an oversized Adrienne Landau faux-fur coat.

Cardi B wore a sparkling ski mask that took 36 hours to make before changing into the skull accessory.

Cardi B showed up to Paris Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe sheer ensemble.

The rapper attended the launch of her husband Offset’s fashion collaboration with Chaz Jordan’s label on Thursday wearing a custom catsuit from Mah-Jing Wong that was completely see-through. She wore a black bra and underwear underneath the sheer ensemble.

Cardi B completed the look with an oversized Adrienne Landau faux-fur coat and a skull ski mask.

caption Cardi B stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a custom Mah-Jing Wong catsuit. source Splash News

Before the 27-year-old rapper switched into the skull mask, she shared a photo on Instagram wearing a gorgeous, beaded version from CoutureMask, which was designed by Bradley Jordan.

Jordan told TMZ that the mask took his team 36 hours to make, and although he had complete creative control, Cardi B had one very specific request: She wanted more than enough room around her eyes.

Jordan revealed that he also added a matching choker to the rapper’s mask. The customizable accessory usually costs between $3,000 and $7,000.

Cardi B is no stranger to making a statement during Paris Fashion Week. In September 2019, she showed up wearing a floral Richard Quinn outfit. The look consisted of a belted jacket over a dress, a headscarf, matching gloves, a sheer face mask, and coordinating socks.