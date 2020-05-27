Cardi B showed off her stomach on Instagram after joking about ‘sucking in’ her belly for photos

Cardi B showed off her stomach in an Instagram video after joking about sucking in for the camera.

Earlier this week, the rapper posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram with the caption: “I suck the s— out my stomach for this pic so appreciated.”

In a follow-up video, Cardi walks up to the camera showing off her abs, but when she turns to show off her body profile, she stops sucking in and puts her tummy on display with the caption: “Suck it in life.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Award-winning rapper Cardi B is known for her brutal honesty and real persona on social media.

While many celebrities post retouched images of themselves without a mention, Cardi has a reputation for being transparent with her fans.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning rapper posted an impressive poolside bikini pic on Instagram with the caption: “I suck the s— out my stomach for this pic so appreciated.” In the photo, she shows off her body while striking a pose.

In a video posted a day later, Cardi struts up to the camera while showing off her abs in a bikini. But once the 27-year-old turns to show off her profile, she puffs out her belly and walks off-screen.

Fans voiced their approval in the comments for her relatability, writing things like “Same here sis!!! Thank you for the honesty!” and “That’s how it be tho!”

Read More:

Cardi B tells celebrities to stop getting fast-tracked coronavirus tests while the general public is being told there aren’t enough

A remix of Cardi B saying ‘coronavirus’ cracked the top 100 hip-hop songs chart on iTunes and the rapper had the best reaction: ‘Stream I guess’

Vin Diesel says that Cardi B ended up in the upcoming ‘Fast and Furious’ movie because his daughter requested her