Cardi B threw her wig into the crowd at her latest performance. Now, alleged pieces are going for over $14,000 on eBay.

Rapper Cardi B headlined Wireless Festival Friday night in London’s Finsbury Park, and in one video can be seen throwing her wig into the crowd.

On eBay, listings appeared hours later from fans who allege to have caught pieces of the wig, and one bid currently sits at over $14,000.

Cardi B tweeted for whoever caught her wig to DM her, but the fans on eBay say they’ll ship the wig to the highest bidder and donate all the money raised to charity.

Rapper Cardi B brought plenty of infectious energy to her headlining set Friday night in London’s Finsbury Park for the Wireless Festival, including a now-viral moment she tweeted of herself snatching her own wig and tossing it into the crowd.

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . [sic],” Cardi B wrote in her tweet.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

That video, along with a surprise appearance from Lil Nas X to perform their collaboration “Rodeo,” have delighted Cardi B’s fans online. Meanwhile, on eBay, listings have popped up claiming to be selling pieces of wig she threw, and the highest bidder is offering over $14,000 to purchase it.

82 bids have been placed for a listing called “Cardi B’s Wig” on eBay. The highest offering at the time of publication was $14,261, with the condition listed as “Pre-owned,” and pictures showing the seller holding the black wig they say belongs to Cardi B.

The seller’s description reads “This here is the Real Official long black Wig of The ONE AND ONLY CARDI B!! Last night, in the middle of her performance at the wireless festival of 2019, She literally just threw her wig directly at me and my girlfriend???? & Out of all the days of my life I’ve would’ve never imagined Me and my girlfriend would be Leaving the festival with the wig of the ONE AND ONLY CARDI B!!????[sic]”

The seller continues on to say “Me and my girlfriend will be traveling back to Florida soon on the 7th of July. So by the time of the ending of this listing, I presume that we’ll be already in my hometown Florida and so that’s where I’ll be shipping from. All money raised in this listing will ALL be donated to charity. [sic]”

The seller didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Another listing, which claims to be selling “the biggest piece” of Cardi B’s wig, also appeared on eBay, and has one bid for $99.99.

The seller wrote in the description that the item was the “Biggest part of Cardi Bs wig! She threw it into the crowd at wireless festival London 2019. Different people have different pieces but my friends and I managed to get the biggest piece! Got video proof! Smells of Cardi B! Clearly only a piece of the wig 100% genuine.”

Cardi B didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.